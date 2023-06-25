Man, 37, arrested for assault in McCully area

A 37-year-old man is in police custody for assault in the second degree after allegedly punching a 62-year-old man Saturday night in the McCully area.

It happened at about 10:30 p.m., according to police records. Honolulu police said the victim and the suspect got into an argument that escalated. The suspect was positively identified and arrested at 11:04 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.