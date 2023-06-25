comscore Man, 37, arrested for assault in McCully area | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 37, arrested for assault in McCully area

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A 37-year-old man is in police custody for assault in the second degree after allegedly punching a 62-year-old man Saturday night in the McCully area.

It happened at about 10:30 p.m., according to police records. Honolulu police said the victim and the suspect got into an argument that escalated. The suspect was positively identified and arrested at 11:04 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Big surf batters tour catamaran, leaving 5 injured

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up