Multiple injured after large waves pound catamaran

Multiple people were injured Saturday morning aboard a catamaran due to large crashing waves off Kewalo Basin, according to an Emergency Medical Services report.

The catamaran allegedly had more than 30 people on board as multiple people suffered injuries after four large waves crashed into the boat. Honolulu firefighters and paramedics responded and transported one in serious condition and two others with minor injuries to a nearby trauma facility. Two patients at the scene refused treatment, EMS said.

No other details were immediately available.