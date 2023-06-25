Skyline: Honolulu’s new rail line begins in East Kapolei
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:46 a.m.
DIANE S. W. LEE / DLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Get some tips for riding the Skyline rail system for the first time. Honolulu's first segment featuring nine rail stations from East Kapolei to Halawa near Aloha Stadium opens Friday, June 30.
VIDEO BY DIANE S. W. LEE / DLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
This timelapse shows the view aboard the Skyline rail car between Aloha Stadium and East Kapolei from the first nine city rail stations, which are slated to open June 30. A one-way ride from Halawa to East Kapolei is approximately 22 minutes, according to the city Department of Transportation Services. The ride from Aloha Stadium (Halawa) includes stops at Kalauao (Pearlridge), Waiawa (Pearl Highlands), Halaulani (Leeward Community College), Pouhala (Waipahu Transit Center), Ho'ae'ae (West Loch), Honouliuli (Ho'opili), Keone'ae (University of Hawaii West Oahu) and Kualaka'i (East Kapolei).
COURTESY HART
An aerial view of the Kualaka‘i station in East Kapolei. Getting to or from the station will require riders to catch a bus, walk or get dropped off.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The city’s new rail line begins at Kualaka‘i station in East Kapolei. Getting to or from the station will require riders to catch a bus, walk or get dropped off.