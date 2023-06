Skyline: How to ride Honolulu’s rail system for the first time

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Honolulu Star-Advertiser is featuring each of the nine Skyline rail stations and surrounding communities stretching 11 miles from East Kapolei to Aloha Stadium starting today, and continuing through Thursday. Passengers will begin riding Skyline on Friday.

Find out details about the Skyline’s train operations, fares, connectivity, station services and safety. Read more

×

Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy and our Terms of Service