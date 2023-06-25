Skyline: How to ride Honolulu’s rail system for the first time
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:38 a.m.
VIDEO BY DIANE S. W. LEE / DLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Get some tips for riding the Skyline rail system for the first time. Honolulu's first nine rail stations from East Kapolei to Halawa near Aloha Stadium open Friday, June 30.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MAY 30
Pictured is a detail of a HOLO ticket in hand demonstrating how riders will gain entry into the Kalauao Pearlridge station along Kamehameha Highway.
