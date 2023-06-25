Hawaii News Skyline: Interactive timeline of Honolulu’s rail system By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:38 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Honolulu has had a long history of stop and go efforts to develop a rail system. The current effort spans close to two decades, and though an initial segment is scheduled to begin operating June 30, the full Skyline project isn’t projected to be completed until at least 2031. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. EDITOR’S NOTE: The Honolulu Star-Advertiser is featuring each of the nine Skyline rail stations and surrounding communities stretching 11 miles from East Kapolei to Aloha Stadium starting today, and continuing through Thursday. Passengers will begin riding Skyline on Friday. ——— >> RELATED: Skyline: Honolulu rail rolls out after years of delays, cost overruns >> RELATED: Skyline: Honolulu’s new rail line begins in East Kapolei >> RELATED: Skyline: How to ride Honolulu’s rail system for the first time >> PHOTOS: Honolulu Skyline’s first 9 rail stations ready to roll >> Click here to view previous rail coverage. Previous Story Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 8 – May 12, 2023