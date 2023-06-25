comscore Skyline: Interactive timeline of Honolulu’s rail system | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Skyline: Interactive timeline of Honolulu’s rail system

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.

Honolulu has had a long history of stop and go efforts to develop a rail system. The current effort spans close to two decades, and though an initial segment is scheduled to begin operating June 30, the full Skyline project isn’t projected to be completed until at least 2031. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 8 – May 12, 2023

Scroll Up