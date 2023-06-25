Las Vegas Advisor: Million-dollar photo op returns to Las Vegas

For decades, taking a free souvenir photo at Binion’s in front of $1 million in cash was a must-do for Las Vegas visitors. Operating in evolving formats since 1954, the photo area was cleared out during the pandemic, but now it’s back. This time, customers can pose in front of the money and simply press a button to take a souvenir photo for no charge. Unlike another display at Horseshoe Las Vegas, the bills at Binion’s, though not $10,000 bills like the original, are real, and there’s a video showing the cash being counted and arranged to prove it.

More Peppermill: In another post-pandemic comeback, the Peppermill on the north Strip has returned to 24-hour service on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Regular weekday hours are 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. For many visitors, a stop at this iconic restaurant-­bar is another ­vacation tradition.

Awakening again: Awakening, the extravaganza at Wynn Las Vegas that has thus far proven to be ill-fated, gets another chance when it reopens June 30. After debuting to great fanfare in November, the show was paused in February, reopened, then closed for a second overhaul in April. This third version has an updated script to better support the show’s acknowledged spectacle and technical wizardry.

Cigar bar closing: One of Las Vegas’ longest-running cigar bars, Napoleon’s at Paris, is closing in July. A new concept is planned for the space.

Question: Is the excellent M Resort buffet running again?

Answer: Not quite. Anthony’s Prime Steak &Seafood at M has initiated a brunch buffet that’s served Sundays only, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The gourmet buffet includes lobster, sushi, beef Wellington, lamb Provencal and several other high-end dishes for $99, and, despite the price, is booked at least into September. Whether or not this sets the stage for a return of the Studio B buffet, referred to in the question, to remains to be seen.

