HFD investigating fire at Wahiawa apartment building

Honolulu firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that started on the first floor of a three-story apartment building near 125 Lakeview Circle in Wahiawa early Tuesday afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call about the fire at 12:37 p.m. and responded with 11 units staffed with 36 personnel, according to a news release. The first unit arrived on scene at 12:45 p.m. and the fire was brought under control four minutes later and extinguished at 1:12 p.m.

HFD said no one was in the first-floor unit where the fire started or in any of the units directly above that. An HFD fire investigator is working to determine the origin and cause of the fire as well as damage estimates.