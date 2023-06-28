Kuhio Avenue closed as crews address water main break

A portion of Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki remains closed as crews repair a possible 24-inch water main break between Paoakalani and Ohua avenues.

As of about 11:30 a.m. today, the Honolulu Board of Water Supply reported that all lanes in the work area remain closed as crews continue work to repair the possible main break.

Motorists should use alternate routes, as repairs will be ongoing until further notice.

BWS began investigating the main break on Tuesday morning, and closed lanes overnight.

The excavation process is complicated due to the presence of other utility lines near the water main, said BWS. No customers are affected at this time.