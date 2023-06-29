comscore Lawmakers, bars call for shake-up of liquor panel | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Lawmakers, bars call for shake-up of liquor panel

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>“Fortunately, this review provides a pathway forward. As Council members, it’s our job to make sure that pathway is followed.”</strong> <strong>Tyler Dos Santos-Tam</strong> <em>City Council member</em>

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2016 The owner of Scarlett Honolulu joined in a federal lawsuit alleging discrimination and harassment from the commission and at least two inspectors.

A report criticizing the Honolulu Liquor Commission as understaffed — with workers struggling with low morale and doing inconsistent and ineffective enforcement of Oahu liquor laws — was met with calls for immediate change Wednesday. Read more

