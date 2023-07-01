EMS introduces 8 new ambulances to Oahu fleet

Eight new, “top of the line” ambulances with devices that can assist with the loading of large oxygen tanks are replacing older emergency vehicles used on Oahu, the Honolulu Emergency Services Department said in a news release.

A blessing was held earlier this week in Waipio to welcome the new vehicles, which are Ford F350 models customized by California manufacturer Leader Ambulances. The new ambulances are the first to be outfitted with the mechanical devices that help bring oxygen tanks into the the vehicles, which HESD said “will help prevent back injuries” amongst paramedics and emergency medical technicians.

“These eight new ambulances are a welcomed morale boost for our crews and long overdue to replace our aging fleet. These updated ambulances will enhance our ability to provide better care to our patients,” said Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Acting Chief Spencer Yamamoto in a statement. “The goal is too better and more effectively serve the community in times of medical emergencies.”

The vehicles are replacing those at the Waianae, Salt Lake, Nanakuli, Charlie One, Pawaa One, Metro One, Baker One and Waipahu stations. EMS has 22 units on Oahu, HESD said.