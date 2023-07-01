comscore Exhausted hiker rescued from Koolau trail | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Exhausted hiker rescued from Koolau trail

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A man in his 60s was rescued on the Koolau Summit Trail in Kahaluu this afternoon after he experienced “extreme exhaustion,” the Honolulu Fire Department reported.

HFD received a 911 call about the hiker at around 4:30 p.m. The hiker was hiking on the trail with three other people and could no longer continue. Rescue personnel arrived at his location shortly and flew him to a landing zone using HFD’s Air 1 helicopter.

The other hikers continued the hike.

No injuries were reported.

Looking Back

