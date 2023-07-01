Man, 66, robbed at knifepoint in Chinatown

A 66-year-old man was robbed by two unidentified males in the Chinatown area Friday evening, the Honolulu Police Department reported.
Police have opened a first-degree robbery for the incident, which took place at around 10:45 p.m. The two males brandished knives and demanded property from the man before fleeing the area.
The victim was not injured. The two males have not yet been located.
