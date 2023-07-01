comscore Man, 66, robbed at knifepoint in Chinatown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 66, robbed at knifepoint in Chinatown

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A 66-year-old man was robbed by two unidentified males in the Chinatown area Friday evening, the Honolulu Police Department reported.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery for the incident, which took place at around 10:45 p.m. The two males brandished knives and demanded property from the man before fleeing the area.

The victim was not injured. The two males have not yet been located.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Former UH football coach June Jones arrested for alleged DUI

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up