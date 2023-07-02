Injured paraglider rescued from mountainside above Makapuu

The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a 25-year-old man, who sustained injuries while paragliding, from a mountain slope today above Makapuu Beach Park in Waimanalo.

HFD officials said they sent four units staffed with 12 personnel in response to a 911 call that came in about 3:35 p.m. about a man who was injured while paragliding.They said the first rescue unit arrived at 3:47 p.m., and secured a landing zone near the park in preparation for a search and rescue operation by air.

Rescuers used geolocation technology to find the paragliding man, who had suffered an ankle injury after “contacting the mountainside.”

HFD officials said Air 1 braved windy conditions and was able to insert a rescuer onto the steep mountain slope where he traversed the rough-terrain to get to the injured man. The man underwent a medical assessment and obtained basic life support before he was packaged and airlifted to a landing zone.

The man’s medical care was transferred to the Emergency Medical Services unit at 4:28 p.m.