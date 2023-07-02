Man, 38, charged for reportedly threatening boy with a knife

A 38-year-old man has been charged with harassment after allegedly threatening a boy with a knife in Waikiki and damaging Honolulu police property on Saturday night.
At about 11:12 p.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old boy and the suspect got into an argument that escalated with the suspect threatening the boy with a knife, according to a Honolulu police report and arrest logs.
The suspect was positively identified as Ghedeon Valentin Trif and arrested for first-degree terroristic threatening and driving without a license. While in custody, the suspect allegedly damaged HPD property and was arrested for fourth-degree criminal property damage.
After further investigation, the terroristic threatening was downgraded to harassment.
Bail was set at $1,000 for each offense, totaling $3,000.
