comscore Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 8 – May 12, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Hawaii Real Estate Sales

Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 8 – May 12, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
For The Week Of May 8-12
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa    
99-232 Iini Way 5/19/23 $965,000
Airport/Mapunapuna    
975 Ala Lilikoi St #202 5/18/23 $455,000
3161 Ala Ilima St #415 5/17/23 $405,000
3161 Ala Ilima St #1410 5/15/23 $410,000
2888 Ala Ilima St #1201 5/16/23 $161,500
1031 Ala Napunani St #301 5/17/23 $452,000
3075 Ala Poha Pl #203 5/15/23 $600,000
Ala Moana    
1350 Ala Moana Blvd #1408 5/18/23 $850,000
1560 Kanunu St #1606 5/17/23 $420,000
1655 Kanunu St #402 5/15/23 $435,000
475 Atkinson Dr #1005 5/16/23 $380,000
410 Atkinson Dr #1349 5/19/23 $168,000
410 Atkinson Dr #2428 5/18/23 $161,000
410 Atkinson Dr #2713 5/18/23 $225,000
1388 Ala Moana Blvd #6602 5/19/23 $4,500,000
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-964 Komana St 5/15/23 $775,000
91-694 Makalea St #120 5/15/23 $679,560
91-2068 Kaioli St #4302 5/15/23 $679,000
1166 Kukulu St #704 5/17/23 $725,000
1178 Kukulu St #905 5/19/23 $650,000
91-960 Iwikuamoo St #404 5/15/23 $770,000
91-3633 Kauluakoko St #5205 5/19/23 $660,000
Mamaka At Ho’opili #65 5/18/23 $812,125
Mamaka At Ho’opili #74 5/17/23 $823,110
Mamaka At Ho’opili #113 5/18/23 $822,110
92-1494 Aliinui Dr #406 5/19/23 $880,000
91-549 Puamaeole St #36A 5/18/23 $575,000
91-1043 Aawa Dr 5/17/23 $869,000
91-224 Kamoawa Pl 5/17/23 $1,250,000
91-1006 Lanakoi St 5/18/23 $1,023,000
91-1102 Paeheulu St 5/16/23 $830,000
91-1023 Niolo St 5/17/23 $1,200,000
91-1023 Keoneula Blvd #B3 5/15/23 $640,000
91-1049 Kaikane St 5/19/23 $900,000
91-1262 Kaileolea Dr 5/18/23 $1,030,000
91-1200 Keaunui Dr #516 5/18/23 $825,000
91-1001 Keaunui Dr #154 5/17/23 $845,000
91-1111 Kuanoo St 5/19/23 $1,550,000
91-1178 Waiemi St 5/19/23 $899,000
91-1129 Waipuhia St 5/19/23 $1,135,000
91-1190 Waiemi St 5/17/23 $985,000
91-2190 Kaiwawalo St 5/19/23 $1,030,000
458 Manawai St #910 5/18/23 $650,000
91-1296 Kilipue St 5/19/23 $1,185,000
91-914 Iwikuamoo St 5/17/23 $1,150,000
Haleiwa    
66-010 Kaiaka St 5/17/23 $1,330,000
Hawaii Kai    
309 Opihikao Pl #452 5/18/23 $1,262,000
620 Lunalilo Home Rd 5/15/23 $1,625,000
6815 Niumalu Loop 5/16/23 $1,700,000
501 Hahaione St #1 10G 5/19/23 $519,000
1311 Lunalilo Home Rd 5/15/23 $1,219,000
Heeia    
46-229 Kalali St 5/19/23 $1,108,000
Kaaawa    
51-192 A Kamehameha Hwy 5/16/23 $995,000
Kahaluu    
47-629 Melekula Rd 5/19/23 $955,000
Kailua    
387 F Kaelepulu Dr #1306 5/18/23 $1,295,000
1109 A Akipohe St #14A 5/15/23 $735,000
283 Awakea Rd 5/19/23 $2,600,000
1239 Akamai St 5/18/23 $1,650,000
417 Keolu Dr 5/19/23 $1,800,000
360 Dune Cir 5/17/23 $8,500,000
125 N Kalaheo Ave 5/17/23 $2,450,000
190 Kuulei Rd 5/17/23 $1,290,375
Kakaako    
555 S South St #3409 5/18/23 $740,000
425 S St #3401 5/17/23 $920,000
1001 Queen St #3408 5/15/23 $885,000
987 Queen St #909 5/17/23 $625,000
1000 Auahi St #3104 5/18/23 $1,655,000
1177 Queen St #4208 5/17/23 $1,788,000
1189 Waimanu St #1405 5/15/23 $1,420,000
Kaneohe    
45-112 A Halliday Pl 5/19/23 $1,388,000
45-1012 Wailele Rd 5/19/23 $783,500
Kapahulu    
3342 Francis St 5/19/23 $1,154,000
2801 Coconut Ave #8A 5/17/23 $1,898,000
Kapalama    
811 B Lakimela Ln 5/19/23 $780,000
1239 Kokea St #D302 5/17/23 $325,000
Kawela Bay    
57-101 W Kuilima Loop #171 5/15/23 $1,275,000
Liliha    
1425 Liliha St #12A 5/15/23 $400,000
Lower Manoa    
2860 Waialae Ave #PH3 5/19/23 $360,000
Makaha    
84-770 Kili Dr #1131 5/19/23 $229,000
84-710 Kili Dr #1615 5/17/23 $297,000
84-680 Kili Dr #1702 5/19/23 $355,000
84-757 Kiana Pl #21A 5/16/23 $330,000
84-218 Holt St 5/19/23 $989,000
84-1162 Lahaina St #Unit 2 5/18/23 $740,000
84-1450 Maunaolu St 5/18/23 $3,900,000
84-072 Maiola Pl #43 5/19/23 $1,103,500
Makakilo, Ewa Beach    
92-547 Kokole Pl 5/17/23 $600,000
92-1283 Panana St #3 5/19/23 $640,000
92-993 Makakilo Dr #43 5/19/23 $635,000
92-7049 Elele St #40 5/18/23 $810,000
92-1242 Palahia St #T101 5/15/23 $625,000
92-1242 Palahia St #T104 5/16/23 $525,000
92-522 Hoanu St 5/18/23 $1,230,000
92-893 Welo St 5/19/23 $1,470,000
Makiki    
1315 Kalakaua Ave #1702 5/19/23 $369,000
1212 Punahou St #3105 5/19/23 $545,000
999 Wilder Ave #1702 5/18/23 $935,000
1710 Makiki St #901 5/18/23 $389,000
1630 Makiki St #B202 5/19/23 $360,000
Manoa Valley    
2610 Manoa Rd 5/17/23 $231,250
Mccully    
2847 Waialae Ave #504 5/16/23 $305,000
Mililani, Waipio    
95-055 Waikalani Dr #H401 5/19/23 $395,000
95-2027 Waikalani Pl #404 5/19/23 $505,000
95-022 Hokuiwa St 5/19/23 $635,000
95-754 Hokuwelowelo Pl #M202 5/15/23 $460,000
95-1015 Haalohi St 5/18/23 $520,000
95-1050 Makaikai St #24H 5/17/23 $430,000
Nanakuli, Maili    
87-118 Helelua St #B204 5/19/23 $175,000
87-1522 Farrington Hwy 5/16/23 $375,000
87-133 2 Helelua St 5/19/23 $330,000
87-204 3 Helelua St 5/17/23 $328,000
Niu Valley    
5866 Haleola St 5/16/23 $1,312,000
Nuuanu    
902 C Prospect St 5/19/23 $1,137,000
1614 Emerson St #6 5/18/23 $434,000
2029 Nuuanu Ave #1009 5/15/23 $175,000
Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights    
1341 Highview Pl 5/17/23 $1,500,000
4161 B1 Koko Dr #Unit B1 5/18/23 $450,000
4161 B2 Koko Dr #Unit B2 5/18/23 $750,000
Pearl City    
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #3708A 5/19/23 $268,000
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #3805B 5/19/23 $285,000
355 Hoomalu St 5/19/23 $850,000
2554 Akepa St 5/16/23 $558,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-1759 Kaahumanu St #43D 5/16/23 $699,000
98-707 Iho Pl #601 5/18/23 $460,000
98-1042 Moanalua Rd #203 5/15/23 $400,000
98-099 Uao Pl #402 5/16/23 $465,000
98-330 Kaonohi St #344 5/19/23 $549,000
98-880 Kaonohi St 5/17/23 $1,235,000
98-1425 Kamahao St #110 5/18/23 $311,000
Punaluu    
53-223 Kamehameha Hwy 5/18/23 $778,000
53-567 Kamehameha Hwy #BH113 5/19/23 $499,500
53-597 Kamehameha Hwy 5/17/23 $2,200,000
53-018 A Makao Rd #Unit 2 5/16/23 $1,200,000
Puunui Alewa Heights    
2319 Liliha St 5/16/23 $1,600,000
Wahiawa    
278 Kolekole Dr 5/17/23 $867,000
Waialae, Kahala    
4300 Waialae Ave #A1203 5/16/23 $525,000
860 Onaha St 5/19/23 $3,950,000
1430 Luinakoa St 5/17/23 $1,125,000
Waialua    
67-004 A Kahaone Pl #67-004A 5/18/23 $2,050,000
Waianae    
85-175 Farrington Hwy #C412 5/18/23 $170,000
86-044 Alta St 5/16/23 $397,715
Waikiki    
1777 Ala Moana Blvd #410 5/16/23 $1,265,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd #727 5/15/23 $600,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd #730 5/16/23 $840,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd #1624 5/16/23 $840,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd #1203 5/19/23 $570,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd #1805 5/15/23 $600,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd #2226 5/16/23 $1,580,000
1909 Ala Wai Blvd #910 5/15/23 $290,000
444 Niu St #1503 5/19/23 $282,000
444 Niu St #1610 5/15/23 $289,000
430 Keoniana St #304 5/17/23 $585,000
430 Keoniana St #502 5/15/23 $615,000
430 Keoniana St #1103 5/19/23 $575,000
421 Olohana St #1503 5/15/23 $880,000
2092 Kuhio Ave #1202 5/19/23 $345,000
364 Seaside Ave #2003 5/15/23 $550,000
445 Seaside Ave #3714 5/15/23 $345,000
2450 Prince Edward St #807A 5/17/23 $100,000
2425 Kuhio Ave #209 5/15/23 $290,000
2464 Prince Edward St #1512 5/17/23 $880,000
2442 Kuhio Ave #702 5/17/23 $460,000
2415 Ala Wai Blvd #1408 5/19/23 $330,000
201 Ohua Ave #2608 5/18/23 $800,000
201 Ohua Ave #3614 5/18/23 $215,000
234 Ohua Ave #119 5/18/23 $210,000
2509 Ala Wai Blvd #1005 5/16/23 $139,000
229 Paoakalani Ave #1503 5/18/23 $615,000
300 Wai Nani Way #411 5/18/23 $411,000
300 Wai Nani Way #1514 5/15/23 $400,000
Waipahu    
94-1251 Hale Halawai Dr #M1A-44 5/16/23 $1,087,269
94-203 Lumiaina Pl #F103 5/18/23 $520,000
94-535 Lumiaina St #A204 5/15/23 $545,000
94-1077 Lumikula St 5/19/23 $1,159,000
94-1481 Hiapo St 5/17/23 $1,018,000
94-128 Kaupu Pl 5/17/23 $1,220,000
94-1029 Palaiki St 5/15/23 $965,500
94-120 Poloai Way #2 5/18/23 $881,000
94-1012 Kuhao St 5/17/23 $905,000
94-1011 Waiahu St 5/19/23 $1,160,000

 

COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Makiki    
1670 Kalakaua Ave #403 5/15/23 $340,000
Nuuanu    
1088 Bishop St #1612 5/17/23 $152,206
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Affirmative action ruling could test admission policies at Hawaii schools

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up