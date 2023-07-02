Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 8 – May 12, 2023

|For The Week Of May 8-12
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|99-232 Iini Way
|5/19/23
|$965,000
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|975 Ala Lilikoi St #202
|5/18/23
|$455,000
|3161 Ala Ilima St #415
|5/17/23
|$405,000
|3161 Ala Ilima St #1410
|5/15/23
|$410,000
|2888 Ala Ilima St #1201
|5/16/23
|$161,500
|1031 Ala Napunani St #301
|5/17/23
|$452,000
|3075 Ala Poha Pl #203
|5/15/23
|$600,000
|Ala Moana
|1350 Ala Moana Blvd #1408
|5/18/23
|$850,000
|1560 Kanunu St #1606
|5/17/23
|$420,000
|1655 Kanunu St #402
|5/15/23
|$435,000
|475 Atkinson Dr #1005
|5/16/23
|$380,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #1349
|5/19/23
|$168,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #2428
|5/18/23
|$161,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #2713
|5/18/23
|$225,000
|1388 Ala Moana Blvd #6602
|5/19/23
|$4,500,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-964 Komana St
|5/15/23
|$775,000
|91-694 Makalea St #120
|5/15/23
|$679,560
|91-2068 Kaioli St #4302
|5/15/23
|$679,000
|1166 Kukulu St #704
|5/17/23
|$725,000
|1178 Kukulu St #905
|5/19/23
|$650,000
|91-960 Iwikuamoo St #404
|5/15/23
|$770,000
|91-3633 Kauluakoko St #5205
|5/19/23
|$660,000
|Mamaka At Ho’opili #65
|5/18/23
|$812,125
|Mamaka At Ho’opili #74
|5/17/23
|$823,110
|Mamaka At Ho’opili #113
|5/18/23
|$822,110
|92-1494 Aliinui Dr #406
|5/19/23
|$880,000
|91-549 Puamaeole St #36A
|5/18/23
|$575,000
|91-1043 Aawa Dr
|5/17/23
|$869,000
|91-224 Kamoawa Pl
|5/17/23
|$1,250,000
|91-1006 Lanakoi St
|5/18/23
|$1,023,000
|91-1102 Paeheulu St
|5/16/23
|$830,000
|91-1023 Niolo St
|5/17/23
|$1,200,000
|91-1023 Keoneula Blvd #B3
|5/15/23
|$640,000
|91-1049 Kaikane St
|5/19/23
|$900,000
|91-1262 Kaileolea Dr
|5/18/23
|$1,030,000
|91-1200 Keaunui Dr #516
|5/18/23
|$825,000
|91-1001 Keaunui Dr #154
|5/17/23
|$845,000
|91-1111 Kuanoo St
|5/19/23
|$1,550,000
|91-1178 Waiemi St
|5/19/23
|$899,000
|91-1129 Waipuhia St
|5/19/23
|$1,135,000
|91-1190 Waiemi St
|5/17/23
|$985,000
|91-2190 Kaiwawalo St
|5/19/23
|$1,030,000
|458 Manawai St #910
|5/18/23
|$650,000
|91-1296 Kilipue St
|5/19/23
|$1,185,000
|91-914 Iwikuamoo St
|5/17/23
|$1,150,000
|Haleiwa
|66-010 Kaiaka St
|5/17/23
|$1,330,000
|Hawaii Kai
|309 Opihikao Pl #452
|5/18/23
|$1,262,000
|620 Lunalilo Home Rd
|5/15/23
|$1,625,000
|6815 Niumalu Loop
|5/16/23
|$1,700,000
|501 Hahaione St #1 10G
|5/19/23
|$519,000
|1311 Lunalilo Home Rd
|5/15/23
|$1,219,000
|Heeia
|46-229 Kalali St
|5/19/23
|$1,108,000
|Kaaawa
|51-192 A Kamehameha Hwy
|5/16/23
|$995,000
|Kahaluu
|47-629 Melekula Rd
|5/19/23
|$955,000
|Kailua
|387 F Kaelepulu Dr #1306
|5/18/23
|$1,295,000
|1109 A Akipohe St #14A
|5/15/23
|$735,000
|283 Awakea Rd
|5/19/23
|$2,600,000
|1239 Akamai St
|5/18/23
|$1,650,000
|417 Keolu Dr
|5/19/23
|$1,800,000
|360 Dune Cir
|5/17/23
|$8,500,000
|125 N Kalaheo Ave
|5/17/23
|$2,450,000
|190 Kuulei Rd
|5/17/23
|$1,290,375
|Kakaako
|555 S South St #3409
|5/18/23
|$740,000
|425 S St #3401
|5/17/23
|$920,000
|1001 Queen St #3408
|5/15/23
|$885,000
|987 Queen St #909
|5/17/23
|$625,000
|1000 Auahi St #3104
|5/18/23
|$1,655,000
|1177 Queen St #4208
|5/17/23
|$1,788,000
|1189 Waimanu St #1405
|5/15/23
|$1,420,000
|Kaneohe
|45-112 A Halliday Pl
|5/19/23
|$1,388,000
|45-1012 Wailele Rd
|5/19/23
|$783,500
|Kapahulu
|3342 Francis St
|5/19/23
|$1,154,000
|2801 Coconut Ave #8A
|5/17/23
|$1,898,000
|Kapalama
|811 B Lakimela Ln
|5/19/23
|$780,000
|1239 Kokea St #D302
|5/17/23
|$325,000
|Kawela Bay
|57-101 W Kuilima Loop #171
|5/15/23
|$1,275,000
|Liliha
|1425 Liliha St #12A
|5/15/23
|$400,000
|Lower Manoa
|2860 Waialae Ave #PH3
|5/19/23
|$360,000
|Makaha
|84-770 Kili Dr #1131
|5/19/23
|$229,000
|84-710 Kili Dr #1615
|5/17/23
|$297,000
|84-680 Kili Dr #1702
|5/19/23
|$355,000
|84-757 Kiana Pl #21A
|5/16/23
|$330,000
|84-218 Holt St
|5/19/23
|$989,000
|84-1162 Lahaina St #Unit 2
|5/18/23
|$740,000
|84-1450 Maunaolu St
|5/18/23
|$3,900,000
|84-072 Maiola Pl #43
|5/19/23
|$1,103,500
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92-547 Kokole Pl
|5/17/23
|$600,000
|92-1283 Panana St #3
|5/19/23
|$640,000
|92-993 Makakilo Dr #43
|5/19/23
|$635,000
|92-7049 Elele St #40
|5/18/23
|$810,000
|92-1242 Palahia St #T101
|5/15/23
|$625,000
|92-1242 Palahia St #T104
|5/16/23
|$525,000
|92-522 Hoanu St
|5/18/23
|$1,230,000
|92-893 Welo St
|5/19/23
|$1,470,000
|Makiki
|1315 Kalakaua Ave #1702
|5/19/23
|$369,000
|1212 Punahou St #3105
|5/19/23
|$545,000
|999 Wilder Ave #1702
|5/18/23
|$935,000
|1710 Makiki St #901
|5/18/23
|$389,000
|1630 Makiki St #B202
|5/19/23
|$360,000
|Manoa Valley
|2610 Manoa Rd
|5/17/23
|$231,250
|Mccully
|2847 Waialae Ave #504
|5/16/23
|$305,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95-055 Waikalani Dr #H401
|5/19/23
|$395,000
|95-2027 Waikalani Pl #404
|5/19/23
|$505,000
|95-022 Hokuiwa St
|5/19/23
|$635,000
|95-754 Hokuwelowelo Pl #M202
|5/15/23
|$460,000
|95-1015 Haalohi St
|5/18/23
|$520,000
|95-1050 Makaikai St #24H
|5/17/23
|$430,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87-118 Helelua St #B204
|5/19/23
|$175,000
|87-1522 Farrington Hwy
|5/16/23
|$375,000
|87-133 2 Helelua St
|5/19/23
|$330,000
|87-204 3 Helelua St
|5/17/23
|$328,000
|Niu Valley
|5866 Haleola St
|5/16/23
|$1,312,000
|Nuuanu
|902 C Prospect St
|5/19/23
|$1,137,000
|1614 Emerson St #6
|5/18/23
|$434,000
|2029 Nuuanu Ave #1009
|5/15/23
|$175,000
|Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights
|1341 Highview Pl
|5/17/23
|$1,500,000
|4161 B1 Koko Dr #Unit B1
|5/18/23
|$450,000
|4161 B2 Koko Dr #Unit B2
|5/18/23
|$750,000
|Pearl City
|1060 Kamehameha Hwy #3708A
|5/19/23
|$268,000
|1060 Kamehameha Hwy #3805B
|5/19/23
|$285,000
|355 Hoomalu St
|5/19/23
|$850,000
|2554 Akepa St
|5/16/23
|$558,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-1759 Kaahumanu St #43D
|5/16/23
|$699,000
|98-707 Iho Pl #601
|5/18/23
|$460,000
|98-1042 Moanalua Rd #203
|5/15/23
|$400,000
|98-099 Uao Pl #402
|5/16/23
|$465,000
|98-330 Kaonohi St #344
|5/19/23
|$549,000
|98-880 Kaonohi St
|5/17/23
|$1,235,000
|98-1425 Kamahao St #110
|5/18/23
|$311,000
|Punaluu
|53-223 Kamehameha Hwy
|5/18/23
|$778,000
|53-567 Kamehameha Hwy #BH113
|5/19/23
|$499,500
|53-597 Kamehameha Hwy
|5/17/23
|$2,200,000
|53-018 A Makao Rd #Unit 2
|5/16/23
|$1,200,000
|Puunui Alewa Heights
|2319 Liliha St
|5/16/23
|$1,600,000
|Wahiawa
|278 Kolekole Dr
|5/17/23
|$867,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|4300 Waialae Ave #A1203
|5/16/23
|$525,000
|860 Onaha St
|5/19/23
|$3,950,000
|1430 Luinakoa St
|5/17/23
|$1,125,000
|Waialua
|67-004 A Kahaone Pl #67-004A
|5/18/23
|$2,050,000
|Waianae
|85-175 Farrington Hwy #C412
|5/18/23
|$170,000
|86-044 Alta St
|5/16/23
|$397,715
|Waikiki
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd #410
|5/16/23
|$1,265,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd #727
|5/15/23
|$600,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd #730
|5/16/23
|$840,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd #1624
|5/16/23
|$840,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd #1203
|5/19/23
|$570,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd #1805
|5/15/23
|$600,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd #2226
|5/16/23
|$1,580,000
|1909 Ala Wai Blvd #910
|5/15/23
|$290,000
|444 Niu St #1503
|5/19/23
|$282,000
|444 Niu St #1610
|5/15/23
|$289,000
|430 Keoniana St #304
|5/17/23
|$585,000
|430 Keoniana St #502
|5/15/23
|$615,000
|430 Keoniana St #1103
|5/19/23
|$575,000
|421 Olohana St #1503
|5/15/23
|$880,000
|2092 Kuhio Ave #1202
|5/19/23
|$345,000
|364 Seaside Ave #2003
|5/15/23
|$550,000
|445 Seaside Ave #3714
|5/15/23
|$345,000
|2450 Prince Edward St #807A
|5/17/23
|$100,000
|2425 Kuhio Ave #209
|5/15/23
|$290,000
|2464 Prince Edward St #1512
|5/17/23
|$880,000
|2442 Kuhio Ave #702
|5/17/23
|$460,000
|2415 Ala Wai Blvd #1408
|5/19/23
|$330,000
|201 Ohua Ave #2608
|5/18/23
|$800,000
|201 Ohua Ave #3614
|5/18/23
|$215,000
|234 Ohua Ave #119
|5/18/23
|$210,000
|2509 Ala Wai Blvd #1005
|5/16/23
|$139,000
|229 Paoakalani Ave #1503
|5/18/23
|$615,000
|300 Wai Nani Way #411
|5/18/23
|$411,000
|300 Wai Nani Way #1514
|5/15/23
|$400,000
|Waipahu
|94-1251 Hale Halawai Dr #M1A-44
|5/16/23
|$1,087,269
|94-203 Lumiaina Pl #F103
|5/18/23
|$520,000
|94-535 Lumiaina St #A204
|5/15/23
|$545,000
|94-1077 Lumikula St
|5/19/23
|$1,159,000
|94-1481 Hiapo St
|5/17/23
|$1,018,000
|94-128 Kaupu Pl
|5/17/23
|$1,220,000
|94-1029 Palaiki St
|5/15/23
|$965,500
|94-120 Poloai Way #2
|5/18/23
|$881,000
|94-1012 Kuhao St
|5/17/23
|$905,000
|94-1011 Waiahu St
|5/19/23
|$1,160,000
|
COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Makiki
|1670 Kalakaua Ave #403
|5/15/23
|$340,000
|Nuuanu
|1088 Bishop St #1612
|5/17/23
|$152,206
