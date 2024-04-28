Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Feb. 19-23, 2024
For The Week Of Feb. 19-23
|Derived from state conveyance tax data.
|Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|99-818 Meaala St
|2/23/24
|$1,013,000
|493 Mananai Pl #T
|2/20/24
|$460,000
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|1054 Maluna St
|2/22/24
|$1,000,000
|1441 Ainapua St
|2/23/24
|$1,230,000
|3223 Ala Ilima St #3223 5
|2/23/24
|$437,000
|2888 Ala Ilima St #1507
|2/22/24
|$180,000
|1490 Ala Leleu St
|2/23/24
|$1,700,000
|Ala Moana
|629 Keeaumoku St #1201
|2/22/24
|$1,725,000
|1600 Ala Moana Blvd #1402
|2/22/24
|$500,000
|1341 Kapiolani Blvd #18B
|2/22/24
|$810,000
|1555 Kapiolani Blvd #1305
|2/21/24
|$1,788,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-2039 Kaioli St #2203
|2/21/24
|$766,000
|91-2079 Kaioli St #1103
|2/22/24
|$880,000
|91-1034 Kaiau Ave #9F
|2/22/24
|$519,500
|1143 Kakala St #304
|2/23/24
|$715,000
|91-1116 Piipii St
|2/22/24
|$799,000
|91-1000 Muiona St
|2/23/24
|$984,300
|91-1031 Panapanapuhi St
|2/21/24
|$960,000
|92-1085 Koio Dr #M285
|2/22/24
|$1,130,000
|92-1087 Koio Dr #M293
|2/23/24
|$1,275,000
|91-1083 Kumulipo St
|2/23/24
|$700,000
|91-625 Puamaeole St #33B
|2/20/24
|$575,000
|91-1169 Mikohu St #36A
|2/23/24
|$340,000
|91-1144 Laaulu St #13C
|2/23/24
|$665,000
|91-1280 Kaneana St #17C
|2/23/24
|$420,000
|91-1354 Kaiokia St
|2/21/24
|$1,735,000
|91-1814 Kohanahana Loop
|2/23/24
|$1,109,710
|Hawaii Kai
|7000 Hawaii Kai Dr #2800
|2/20/24
|$718,000
|6750 Hawaii Kai Dr #1203
|2/20/24
|$562,000
|501 Hahaione St #1 10F
|2/21/24
|$520,000
|501 Hahaione St #1 18J
|2/22/24
|$665,000
|1061 E Kolokolo St
|2/21/24
|$780,000
|1242 Honokahua St
|2/22/24
|$1,250,000
|157 Hoolako Pl
|2/23/24
|$2,625,000
|Kahaluu
|47-671 Hui Ulili St
|2/23/24
|$1,050,000
|Kailua
|1020 Aoloa Pl #402B
|2/22/24
|$995,000
|1310 Lopaka Pl
|2/22/24
|$1,400,000
|1303 Aalapapa Dr
|2/22/24
|$2,295,000
|522 N Kainalu Dr
|2/22/24
|$2,250,000
|315 Oneawa St
|2/23/24
|$980,000
|544 Kuaaina Way
|2/23/24
|$1,390,000
|941 A Kaipii St #941-A
|2/23/24
|$2,100,000
|Kakaako
|920 Ward Ave #11D
|2/23/24
|$555,000
|725 Kapiolani Blvd #1602
|2/22/24
|$630,000
|415 S St #1203
|2/22/24
|$610,000
|1001 Queen St #1301
|2/21/24
|$1,780,000
|987 Queen St #1403
|2/21/24
|$718,500
|1000 Auahi St #2606
|2/20/24
|$1,020,000
|1000 Auahi St #3503
|2/20/24
|$900,000
|1108 Auahi St #605
|2/20/24
|$950,000
|1177 Queen St #3506
|2/22/24
|$1,250,000
|Kaneohe
|44-544 Kaneohe Bay Dr
|2/20/24
|$980,000
|44-728 Malulani St
|2/22/24
|$1,330,000
|784 Mokapu Rd
|2/23/24
|$1,600,000
|678 Old Mokapu Rd
|2/20/24
|$2,300,000
|427 Ilimano St
|2/20/24
|$1,300,000
|44-452 Kaneohe Bay Dr
|2/22/24
|$1,840,000
|45-561 C Paleka Rd
|2/22/24
|$1,200,000
|45-716 Ko St
|2/23/24
|$1,005,000
|45-530 Kapalai Rd
|2/23/24
|$785,000
|45-305 Lehuuila St
|2/22/24
|$750,000
|Kapahulu
|2943 Kalakaua Ave #606A
|2/22/24
|$1,088,000
|Kuliouou
|6078 Keoki Pl
|2/21/24
|$1,200,000
|Liliha
|636 Nalanui St #405
|2/20/24
|$222,000
|Lower Manoa
|1215 Alexander St #507
|2/20/24
|$380,000
|Makaha
|84-755 Lahaina St
|2/23/24
|$579,000
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92-1152 Panana St #345
|2/22/24
|$463,000
|92-1143 Panana St #1502
|2/21/24
|$899,000
|92-1303 Kuamu St
|2/22/24
|$1,050,000
|Makiki
|1212 Punahou St #1608
|2/23/24
|$599,999
|1710 Makiki St #Ph01
|2/21/24
|$398,000
|1716 Keeaumoku St #804
|2/20/24
|$445,000
|1717 Mott-Smith Dr #2404
|2/20/24
|$420,000
|Manoa Valley
|2442 Sonoma St
|2/21/24
|$2,600,000
|2446 Sonoma St
|2/21/24
|$1,050,000
|3200 Huelani Dr
|2/21/24
|$1,723,000
|Mccully
|2333 Kapiolani Blvd #3107
|2/20/24
|$585,000
|825 Coolidge St #404
|2/22/24
|$391,000
|2754 Kuilei St #1504
|2/20/24
|$520,000
|2499 Kapiolani Blvd #2404
|2/20/24
|$410,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95-150 Kuahelani Ave #257
|2/20/24
|$599,000
|95-1010 Wikao St #Q102
|2/20/24
|$595,000
|95-180 Wailawa St
|2/22/24
|$1,070,000
|95-092 Waipuka St
|2/20/24
|$525,000
|95-2031 Waikalani Pl #D801
|2/22/24
|$385,000
|95-1019 Hololea St
|2/20/24
|$1,310,000
|95-1031 Hoahui St #39
|2/21/24
|$925,000
|Mokuleia
|68-024 Apuhihi St #W308
|2/22/24
|$560,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87-1144 Anaha St
|2/22/24
|$825,000
|Nuuanu
|1511 Nuuanu Ave #538
|2/22/24
|$415,000
|1200 Queen Emma St #3012
|2/20/24
|$1,000,000
|700 Richards St #706
|2/22/24
|$685,740
|700 Richards St #1504
|2/23/24
|$606,000
|818 S King St #707
|2/22/24
|$310,000
|55 S Judd St #1508
|2/21/24
|$295,000
|2101 Nuuanu Ave #1604
|2/23/24
|$735,000
|2101 Nuuanu Ave #2406
|2/21/24
|$465,000
|Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights
|3273 Kilihune Pl
|2/20/24
|$850,000
|Pearl City
|1109 Acacia Rd #323
|2/23/24
|$385,000
|732 Puu Kala St
|2/23/24
|$900,000
|1527 Kaleilani St
|2/20/24
|$839,000
|2156 N Aumakua St #33
|2/23/24
|$690,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-080 Uao Pl #B4
|2/23/24
|$281,925
|Sand Island Access
|1506 Kaumualii St #201
|2/23/24
|$404,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|4300 Waialae Ave #A1906
|2/22/24
|$585,000
|4616 Aukai Ave
|2/23/24
|$3,928,309
|1661 Kamole St
|2/20/24
|$1,850,000
|Waianae
|86-343 Kauaopuu St
|2/23/24
|$870,327
|Waikiki
|1765 Ala Moana Blvd #982
|2/22/24
|$777,200
|1720 Ala Moana Blvd #803B
|2/22/24
|$130,000
|1850 Ala Moana Blvd #824
|2/20/24
|$372,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd #1612
|2/23/24
|$210,000
|411 Hobron Ln #3614
|2/20/24
|$570,000
|430 Lewers St #2604
|2/21/24
|$555,000
|383 Kalaimoku St #1410
|2/20/24
|$900,000
|2211 Ala Wai Blvd #710
|2/23/24
|$360,000
|2211 Ala Wai Blvd #1715
|2/20/24
|$350,000
|2240 Kuhio Ave #1404
|2/21/24
|$130,000
|2450 Prince Edward St #1007A
|2/23/24
|$112,500
|2410 Cleghorn St #2804
|2/22/24
|$525,000
|155 Paoakalani Ave #801
|2/23/24
|$1,025,000
|229 Paoakalani Ave #1405
|2/23/24
|$600,000
|Waipahu
|94-010 Leolua St #A315
|2/20/24
|$355,000
|94-1305 Kahuanui St
|2/21/24
|$447,100
|94-325 Kiokio Pl
|2/20/24
|$835,000
|94-1044 Kahimoe Pl
|2/23/24
|$910,000
COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price b
|Kailua
|312 Uluniu St
|2/23/24
|$1,500,000
|Makiki
|1804 Waiola St
|2/23/24
|$1,100,000
|1750 Kalakaua Ave #1111
|2/21/24
|$100,000
|Waikiki
|400 Hobron Ln #305
|2/20/24
|$210,000
