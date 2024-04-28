Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, April 28, 2024

Hawaii NewsHawaii Real Estate Sales

Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Feb. 19-23, 2024

Last updated 8:42 p.m.

For The Week Of Feb. 19-23
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa    
99-818 Meaala St 2/23/24 $1,013,000
493 Mananai Pl #T 2/20/24 $460,000
Airport/Mapunapuna    
1054 Maluna St 2/22/24 $1,000,000
1441 Ainapua St 2/23/24 $1,230,000
3223 Ala Ilima St #3223 5 2/23/24 $437,000
2888 Ala Ilima St #1507 2/22/24 $180,000
1490 Ala Leleu St 2/23/24 $1,700,000
Ala Moana    
629 Keeaumoku St #1201 2/22/24 $1,725,000
1600 Ala Moana Blvd #1402 2/22/24 $500,000
1341 Kapiolani Blvd #18B 2/22/24 $810,000
1555 Kapiolani Blvd #1305 2/21/24 $1,788,000
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-2039 Kaioli St #2203 2/21/24 $766,000
91-2079 Kaioli St #1103 2/22/24 $880,000
91-1034 Kaiau Ave #9F 2/22/24 $519,500
1143 Kakala St #304 2/23/24 $715,000
91-1116 Piipii St 2/22/24 $799,000
91-1000 Muiona St 2/23/24 $984,300
91-1031 Panapanapuhi St 2/21/24 $960,000
92-1085 Koio Dr #M285 2/22/24 $1,130,000
92-1087 Koio Dr #M293 2/23/24 $1,275,000
91-1083 Kumulipo St 2/23/24 $700,000
91-625 Puamaeole St #33B 2/20/24 $575,000
91-1169 Mikohu St #36A 2/23/24 $340,000
91-1144 Laaulu St #13C 2/23/24 $665,000
91-1280 Kaneana St #17C 2/23/24 $420,000
91-1354 Kaiokia St 2/21/24 $1,735,000
91-1814 Kohanahana Loop 2/23/24 $1,109,710
Hawaii Kai    
7000 Hawaii Kai Dr #2800 2/20/24 $718,000
6750 Hawaii Kai Dr #1203 2/20/24 $562,000
501 Hahaione St #1 10F 2/21/24 $520,000
501 Hahaione St #1 18J 2/22/24 $665,000
1061 E Kolokolo St 2/21/24 $780,000
1242 Honokahua St 2/22/24 $1,250,000
157 Hoolako Pl 2/23/24 $2,625,000
Kahaluu    
47-671 Hui Ulili St 2/23/24 $1,050,000
Kailua    
1020 Aoloa Pl #402B 2/22/24 $995,000
1310 Lopaka Pl 2/22/24 $1,400,000
1303 Aalapapa Dr 2/22/24 $2,295,000
522 N Kainalu Dr 2/22/24 $2,250,000
315 Oneawa St 2/23/24 $980,000
544 Kuaaina Way 2/23/24 $1,390,000
941 A Kaipii St #941-A 2/23/24 $2,100,000
Kakaako    
920 Ward Ave #11D 2/23/24 $555,000
725 Kapiolani Blvd #1602 2/22/24 $630,000
415 S St #1203 2/22/24 $610,000
1001 Queen St #1301 2/21/24 $1,780,000
987 Queen St #1403 2/21/24 $718,500
1000 Auahi St #2606 2/20/24 $1,020,000
1000 Auahi St #3503 2/20/24 $900,000
1108 Auahi St #605 2/20/24 $950,000
1177 Queen St #3506 2/22/24 $1,250,000
Kaneohe    
44-544 Kaneohe Bay Dr 2/20/24 $980,000
44-728 Malulani St 2/22/24 $1,330,000
784 Mokapu Rd 2/23/24 $1,600,000
678 Old Mokapu Rd 2/20/24 $2,300,000
427 Ilimano St 2/20/24 $1,300,000
44-452 Kaneohe Bay Dr 2/22/24 $1,840,000
45-561 C Paleka Rd 2/22/24 $1,200,000
45-716 Ko St 2/23/24 $1,005,000
45-530 Kapalai Rd 2/23/24 $785,000
45-305 Lehuuila St 2/22/24 $750,000
Kapahulu    
2943 Kalakaua Ave #606A 2/22/24 $1,088,000
Kuliouou    
6078 Keoki Pl 2/21/24 $1,200,000
Liliha    
636 Nalanui St #405 2/20/24 $222,000
Lower Manoa    
1215 Alexander St #507 2/20/24 $380,000
Makaha    
84-755 Lahaina St 2/23/24 $579,000
Makakilo, Ewa Beach    
92-1152 Panana St #345 2/22/24 $463,000
92-1143 Panana St #1502 2/21/24 $899,000
92-1303 Kuamu St 2/22/24 $1,050,000
Makiki    
1212 Punahou St #1608 2/23/24 $599,999
1710 Makiki St #Ph01 2/21/24 $398,000
1716 Keeaumoku St #804 2/20/24 $445,000
1717 Mott-Smith Dr #2404 2/20/24 $420,000
Manoa Valley    
2442 Sonoma St 2/21/24 $2,600,000
2446 Sonoma St 2/21/24 $1,050,000
3200 Huelani Dr 2/21/24 $1,723,000
Mccully    
2333 Kapiolani Blvd #3107 2/20/24 $585,000
825 Coolidge St #404 2/22/24 $391,000
2754 Kuilei St #1504 2/20/24 $520,000
2499 Kapiolani Blvd #2404 2/20/24 $410,000
Mililani, Waipio    
95-150 Kuahelani Ave #257 2/20/24 $599,000
95-1010 Wikao St #Q102 2/20/24 $595,000
95-180 Wailawa St 2/22/24 $1,070,000
95-092 Waipuka St 2/20/24 $525,000
95-2031 Waikalani Pl #D801 2/22/24 $385,000
95-1019 Hololea St 2/20/24 $1,310,000
95-1031 Hoahui St #39 2/21/24 $925,000
Mokuleia    
68-024 Apuhihi St #W308 2/22/24 $560,000
Nanakuli, Maili    
87-1144 Anaha St 2/22/24 $825,000
Nuuanu    
1511 Nuuanu Ave #538 2/22/24 $415,000
1200 Queen Emma St #3012 2/20/24 $1,000,000
700 Richards St #706 2/22/24 $685,740
700 Richards St #1504 2/23/24 $606,000
818 S King St #707 2/22/24 $310,000
55 S Judd St #1508 2/21/24 $295,000
2101 Nuuanu Ave #1604 2/23/24 $735,000
2101 Nuuanu Ave #2406 2/21/24 $465,000
Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights    
3273 Kilihune Pl 2/20/24 $850,000
Pearl City    
1109 Acacia Rd #323 2/23/24 $385,000
732 Puu Kala St 2/23/24 $900,000
1527 Kaleilani St 2/20/24 $839,000
2156 N Aumakua St #33 2/23/24 $690,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-080 Uao Pl #B4 2/23/24 $281,925
Sand Island Access    
1506 Kaumualii St #201 2/23/24 $404,000
Waialae, Kahala    
4300 Waialae Ave #A1906 2/22/24 $585,000
4616 Aukai Ave 2/23/24 $3,928,309
1661 Kamole St 2/20/24 $1,850,000
Waianae    
86-343 Kauaopuu St 2/23/24 $870,327
Waikiki    
1765 Ala Moana Blvd #982 2/22/24 $777,200
1720 Ala Moana Blvd #803B 2/22/24 $130,000
1850 Ala Moana Blvd #824 2/20/24 $372,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd #1612 2/23/24 $210,000
411 Hobron Ln #3614 2/20/24 $570,000
430 Lewers St #2604 2/21/24 $555,000
383 Kalaimoku St #1410 2/20/24 $900,000
2211 Ala Wai Blvd #710 2/23/24 $360,000
2211 Ala Wai Blvd #1715 2/20/24 $350,000
2240 Kuhio Ave #1404 2/21/24 $130,000
2450 Prince Edward St #1007A 2/23/24 $112,500
2410 Cleghorn St #2804 2/22/24 $525,000
155 Paoakalani Ave #801 2/23/24 $1,025,000
229 Paoakalani Ave #1405 2/23/24 $600,000
Waipahu    
94-010 Leolua St #A315 2/20/24 $355,000
94-1305 Kahuanui St 2/21/24 $447,100
94-325 Kiokio Pl 2/20/24 $835,000
94-1044 Kahimoe Pl 2/23/24 $910,000

 

COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price  b
Kailua    
312 Uluniu St 2/23/24 $1,500,000
Makiki    
1804 Waiola St 2/23/24 $1,100,000
1750 Kalakaua Ave #1111 2/21/24 $100,000
Waikiki    
400 Hobron Ln #305 2/20/24 $210,000
