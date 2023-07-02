comscore Israel’s air force attacks Syria and Syrian air defense missile | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Israel’s air force attacks Syria and Syrian air defense missile

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Israeli authorities inspect the remains of what the military said is a Syrian anti-aircraft rocket that exploded in the air, in the town of Rahat, Israel. Israel carried out airstrikes on areas near the central Syrian city of Homs, the Syrian military said in a statement. A Syrian anti-aircraft rocket exploded over Israeli territory, the Israeli military said.

BEIRUT >> Israel carried out airstrikes on areas near the central Syrian city of Homs early Sunday causing material damage but no casualties, the Syrian military said in a statement.

A Syrian anti-aircraft missile exploded over Israeli territory, the Israeli military said, prompting another round of strikes.

Syrian state media quoted an unnamed military official as saying the air defenses shot down some of the missiles fired by Israeli warplanes flying over neighboring Lebanon.

Israeli authorities did not comment on the airstrike on Homs. But the military said one of the Syrian air defense missiles exploded over Israeli territory without causing any damage. Israeli police said the rocket’s remains landed in the southern Israeli city of Rahat.

In response to the rocket, Israeli jets struck the air defense battery from where the anti-aircraft rocket was launched. The military said it also struck other targets, without elaborating.

Israel, which has vowed to stop Iranian entrenchment next door, has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets in government-controlled parts of neighboring Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges them.

The last suspected Israeli airstrike on Syria was on June 14, near the capital Damascus that left one soldier wounded.

Israel has also targeted the international airports in Damascus and the northern Syrian city of Aleppo several times over the past few years, often putting it out of commission.

