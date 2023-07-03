Firefighters extinguish 16 cars on fire in Pearl City

Honolulu police are investigating the cause of a fire in Pearl City this morning that engulfed 16 vehicles.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call just before 7 a.m. regarding a vehicle fire at 794 Lehua Avenue in Pearl City.

One unit, with four personnel, responded and discovered a total of 16 vehicles on fire. Three additional units, with six more personnel, responded.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 7:46 a.m. and fully extinguished it at 8:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported. No information on the types of vehicles burned was provided.

The Honolulu Police Department requested HFD assistance in determining the fire’s origin and cause, plus estimated damages.

HFD said an update will be provided once the final investigation is complete.