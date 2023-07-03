Honolulu motorists urged to drive sober on July 4th

The Honolulu Police Department, along with transportation officials and others, are urging the public not to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs this Fourth of July.

Police will set up impaired driver checkpoints at undisclosed times and locations across Oahu, including on Independence Day.

“As we approach Independence Day, the HPD encourages everyone to drive safely and with kindness,” said HPD on Instagram and Twitter posts. “Let’s make good decisions and spread aloha on the road this weekend and beyond.”

Hawaii Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen urged people to make plans ahead of time.

“We’d love everyone to enjoy their 4th,” he said. “We’d love everybody to get back home to their families after all the celebrations are done. So I ask everybody who’s going to drink, set a plan to ensure that you don’t drive.”

Sniffen said more than 50% of traffic-related fatalities in the state involve driving under the influence or drinking while intoxicated or impaired.

He also urged drivers to follow the speed limits on the roads and to be aware that many people will be out and about over the holiday, including pedestrians and bicyclists. He urges pedestrians and bicyclists to follow the laws as well and to keep safety in mind.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving Hawaii is urging people not to drink and drive while operating vehicles on both the roads and on the water. “You wouldn’t drink and drive,” MADD Hawaii said in a Facebook post, “so you shouldn’t drink and boat.”

On Independence Day, emergency medical services, lifeguards, firefighters and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule. All satellite city halls, driver licensing centers, and City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed Tuesday.