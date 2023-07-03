Man, 27, who ran red light, crashed, in critical condition

Honolulu police are investigating a Saturday night collision in Nanakuli that sent two people to the hospital, one of whom is now in critical condition.
Police said at 11:50 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old motorcyclist heading westbound on Farrington Highway ran a red light and collided with a car driven by a 28-year-old woman making a left turn.
The motorist was taken to the hospital in serious condition but later downgraded to critical. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.
The woman was taken to the hospital in good condition.
Police said speed appears to be a contributing factor to this collision, but do not yet know whether drugs or alcohol played a role.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.