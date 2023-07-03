Man, 27, who ran red light, crashed, in critical condition

Honolulu police are investigating a Saturday night collision in Nanakuli that sent two people to the hospital, one of whom is now in critical condition.

Police said at 11:50 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old motorcyclist heading westbound on Farrington Highway ran a red light and collided with a car driven by a 28-year-old woman making a left turn.

The motorist was taken to the hospital in serious condition but later downgraded to critical. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

The woman was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Police said speed appears to be a contributing factor to this collision, but do not yet know whether drugs or alcohol played a role.