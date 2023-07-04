HFD rescues solo hiker, 39, overnight in Waialua

Honolulu firefighters rescued a 39-year-old man overnight after he became lost while hiking in Waialua, authorities said.

The hiker called 911 at 11:34 p.m. Monday to report being lost near Peacock Flats, the Honolulu Fire Department said this morning.

“Even though his cell phone battery died during the 911 call for help, rescuers were able to plot his geolocation with a low-level of confidence,” according to a HFD news release.

HFD responded with 4 units, 12 firefighters and Air 1 rescue helicopter, with the first unit responding at 11:50 a.m.

The hiker used a flashlight to signal his whereabouts as rescuers approached him. Air 1 made visual contact and inserted a rescuer at 12:27 a.m., according to HFD.

The uninjured hiker was escorted to an extraction point to board Air 1, and transported to a nearby landing zone at 12:34 a.m where he declined medical attention, officials said.

HFD offered the following tips for hikers:

>> Start hiking early enough in the day to be able to return before the sun sets and darkness arrives.

>> Bring a cell phone and make sure the battery is full prior to hiking. Also, pack an external back-up battery.

>> If lost, stay put. “You will be found more quickly and reduce the chances of getting into further trouble, especially after dark, by staying in one place,” HFD officials said. “This is why it is important to notify someone of your hike location and destination.”