GQ removes article critical of Warner Bros. Discovery CEO

The article on the GQ website was a fierce critique of David Zaslav, comparing the Warner Bros. Discovery CEO to the ruthless business tycoon played by Richard Gere in “Pretty Woman.”

Then, hours after the article went online Monday, it disappeared with no explanation. The article had been altered, and then deleted, after Warner Bros. Discovery raised an objection with the magazine.

Publications often amend or correct articles after they’re published. But it is unusual for mainstream news organizations like GQ to remove an article entirely. And some GQ readers noticed and voiced their concerns on social media.

In a statement, GQ said the article had not been properly edited before it was published.

“After a revision was published, the writer of the piece asked to have their byline removed, at which point GQ decided to unpublish the piece in question,” the statement said. “GQ regrets the editorial error that led to a story being published before it was ready.”

GQ’s article was put in motion late last month, when an editor at the magazine asked Jason Bailey, a freelancer, to write an analysis that explained why Zaslav was “the most hated man in Hollywood,” according to two people with knowledge of the assignment.

Zaslav took over the Hollywood powerhouse last year, when Discovery merged with WarnerMedia, catapulting him to the highest echelons of the media industry. (The Newhouse family, which owns GQ’s publisher Condé Nast, also has a stake in Warner Bros. Discovery and has representatives on its board of directors.)

In recent months, Zaslav has become a target of criticism in some Hollywood circles. Many of the complaints have centered on budget cuts and other changes he has announced. Last month, the company laid off some top executives at Turner Classic Movies, a move that some of the industry’s top talent harshly criticized.

Zaslav has said he was making difficult decisions to safeguard the long-term health of the company in a difficult business environment. Amid the furor over TCM, he asked directors Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson to advise the channel.

The resulting article had the headline: “How Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav became public enemy number one in Hollywood.”

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Discovery soon reached out to the magazine to complain, pointing out that the company hadn’t been contacted for comment on the article, Warner Bros. Discovery said in a statement.

The company also asked that several inaccuracies be corrected. “In the process of doing so, the editors ultimately decided to pull the piece,” Warner Bros. Discovery said in its statement.

Soon after, Bailey heard from a senior editor at GQ, who asked him to revise the article. He said editors had assured him there were no inaccuracies in the article.

Bailey declined to participate but gave the editor permission to make changes, according to the two people with knowledge of the interactions. When the revisions came back, Bailey objected to the new version and said that he wasn’t comfortable with his byline appearing on the article. The revised version did not include the reference to “Pretty Woman,” among other changes.

GQ then decided to unpublish the article, the two people said.

Bailey, who has also written for The New York Times, said in a statement that he objected to the notion that the article had not been properly edited.

“I had gone through edits and would have been happy to continue to participate in the editing process had it taken place before the publication of the piece,” Bailey said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.