Kona man, 20, dies in aerial fireworks incident

Hawaii island police say a 20-year-old man has died following a fireworks incident on Tuesday night in Kailua-Kona.

Police said at about 10:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July, Kona patrol officers and the Hawaii Fire Department responded to a report of a public accident — possibly related to illegal fireworks — in a retail parking lot in the 74-5400 block of Kamakaeha Avenue in Kailua-Kona.

Upon arrival, officers found a man, later identified as Glen John Nakata, 20, of Kailua-Kona, on the ground with a substantial head injury.

Bystanders said they saw Nakata holding a fireworks launcher above his head when the fireworks went off, throwing him to the ground.

Paramedics took Nakata to Kona Community Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead at 11:55 p.m.

Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Witnesses should contact Officer Melani Cline at 808-326-4646, ext. 253.