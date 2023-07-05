Man, 43, arrested in machete attack in Haleiwa

Police have arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with a machete attack on another man in Haleiwa.

The incident occurred at 5:50 p.m. on Tuesday, the Fourth of July.

Police said the suspect struck the 41-year-old victim several times with a machete, causing injuries to his forehead, shoulder and cheek. The suspect was arrested about an hour later for second-degree assault.

Police said the suspect is in custody, pending an investigation.