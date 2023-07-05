Maui police respond to possible discovery of human remains

Maui police this afternoon responded to a call about the possible discovery of human remains at a property in Kula.
The Maui Police Department said that Wailuku patrol officers responded to the scene at around 4:30 p.m. at a property off of Keanuhea Street.
Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians from the Criminal Investigation Division arrived at the scene at just before 5 p.m. to conduct an investigation, which remains active.
MPD said it will provide additional information about the investigation as it becomes available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.