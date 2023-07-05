comscore Maui police respond to possible discovery of human remains | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Maui police respond to possible discovery of human remains

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Maui police this afternoon responded to a call about the possible discovery of human remains at a property in Kula.

The Maui Police Department said that Wailuku patrol officers responded to the scene at around 4:30 p.m. at a property off of Keanuhea Street.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians from the Criminal Investigation Division arrived at the scene at just before 5 p.m. to conduct an investigation, which remains active.

MPD said it will provide additional information about the investigation as it becomes available.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
For third day, it was the hottest day on Earth

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up