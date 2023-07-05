Maui police respond to possible discovery of human remains

Maui police this afternoon responded to a call about the possible discovery of human remains at a property in Kula.

The Maui Police Department said that Wailuku patrol officers responded to the scene at around 4:30 p.m. at a property off of Keanuhea Street.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians from the Criminal Investigation Division arrived at the scene at just before 5 p.m. to conduct an investigation, which remains active.

MPD said it will provide additional information about the investigation as it becomes available.