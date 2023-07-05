Two on inflatable paddleboard rescued from ocean off Makaha

Honolulu firefighters on Tuesday rescued two females off Makua Beach in Makaha after their inflatable paddleboard drifted more than 100 yards from shore.

On the Fourth of July, the Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 7:51 p.m. for paddleboarders drifting offshore of Makua Beach.

Five units with 13 personnel responded, with the first arriving at 8:11 p.m.

The two females — ages unknown — were on one inflatable paddle board about 100 to 150 yards offshore, and drifting east.

After making visual contact from shore, the Air 1 helicopter airlifted the two from the ocean and to a nearby landing zone at 8:40 p.m. Both declined medical attention.

The public should be aware that ocean currents and winds can quickly carry inner tubes, floaties and other inflatable devices away from shore, along with those on them, warranting caution.

Visit oceansafety.hawaii.gov for more safety tips.