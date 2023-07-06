Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Oahu residents can inform local government about overgrown foliage on public property, and other non­emergencies, via the Honolulu 311 app. However, they cannot call 311 to make a report, as was reported on Page A1 Wednesday.