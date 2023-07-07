City to expand passport service to Wahiawa

The Wahiawa Satellite City Hall will begin accepting U.S. passport applications on an appointment-only basis beginning Monday.

The service brings to three the total number of satellite city halls on Oahu that are available to help meet the international travel needs of residents.

“Expanding the city’s U.S. passport service to Wahiawa reflects our ongoing commitment to making a meaningful contribution to easing processing delays for residents with plans to travel abroad,” Kim Hashiro, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services, said today.

Online appointments to apply for a new passport at Wahiawa Satellite City Hall can be booked at alohaq.org.

Wahiawa is the third satellite city hall location in the City and County of Honolulu to join the U.S. Department of State’s Passport Acceptance Program in the last 11 months. The city began offering the service in August 2022 at the Ala Moana Satellite City Hall and expanded the program in December 2022, when it added the Kapolei Satellite City Hall.

The Wahiawā Satellite City Hall will be accepting at least 21 passport applications daily during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Each person applying for a passport must have an appointment.

The service is limited to first-time passport applications. In addition to the passport application fee, the satellite city hall will collect a $35 processing fee. All fees must be paid by check or money order. Credit and debit cards are not accepted. Both original documents and photocopies of proof of citizenship and identification are required. In addition, satellite city halls do not provide passport photos.

Information on passport application requirements are available at travel.state.gov or honolulu.gov/csd.