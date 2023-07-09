Man, 21, suffers gunshot wound in Kalihi

Honolulu police are investigating a second-degree attempted murder case that happened Saturday night in Kalihi.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported responding to a 911 call just before midnight at the 1800 block of North School Street.

A 21-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his upper torso area, according to a police report. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was later updated to be in stable condition, police said.

No arrests were made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

No other details were immediately available.