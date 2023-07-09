Las Vegas Advisor: Vegas full of hot hotel deals as rates drop for summer

A survey conducted last week by LasVegasAdvisor.com turned up 31 hotel-casinos with base rates of $50 and below. Lowest of all was the off-Strip Rio, with a ridiculous $12 base rate.

Las Vegas casinos with hotel rates of $40 or less were also found at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, Arizona Charlie’s Boulder, Binion’s, Boulder Station, Circus Circus, El Cortez, Ellis Island, Excalibur, Flamingo, Golden Gate, Gold Spike, LINQ, OYO, Silver Sevens, STRAT and Westgate. Rates change quickly and these are base prices that may be subject to any combination of taxes, booking charges and resort fees, but they’re an excellent place to start if you’re trying to track down good room deals over the next couple of months.

High-enders: The summer brings good deals at the elite resorts too. The following represent the best base rates found at the upscale casinos: Golden Nugget, $46; Mirage, $49; Horseshoe, $52; Planet Hollywood, $56; Sahara, $59; Park MGM, $69; Virgin, $70; Tropicana, $71; New York-New York, $82; Palms, $87; Resorts World, $109; Caesars Palace, $113; Circa, $127.

17 bracelets: Phil Hellmuth Jr. won his 17th World Series of Poker gold bracelet last week, taking down a $10,000-buy-in event with 642 entrants. Hellmuth’s 17 WSOP victories far outdistances the next highest total of 10, which has been achieved by three players.

Question: What denomination of bills make up the $1 million in the Binion’s photo display?

Answer: The current display doesn’t use a hundred $10,000 bills like the original, which is why the money is stacked differently. Specifically, the million is made up of $270,000 in $100 bills, $688,000 in $20 bills, and $42,000 in $1 bills.

