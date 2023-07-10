Maui’s only Consolidated Theatres closes its doors

Maui’s only Consolidate Theatres location in Kahului closed its doors as of today after nearly 30 years in operation.

“We have been honored to serve guests at the Queen Kaahumanu Center location for nearly 30 years,” said Consolidated Theatres in a statement. “Our guests, community partners, and talented team members are all part of the Consolidated Theatres ʻOhana. We are making arrangements to honor gift cards and ScreenSaver tickets for Maui residents, and are offering employees a chance to consider opportunities at other locations.”

Maui residents can request gift card and screensaver ticket reimbursements at consolidatedtheatresblog.com/kaahumanu.

Consolidated Theatres said in a statement that audience needs at the Maui location did not quite reach their pre-pandemic levels.

However, Consolidated Theatres said it has seen dynamic growth in attendance and concession sales across several other locations.

“With the wonderful support of our community, we are focused on furthering our investments where need is high to meet these demands, and in providing our guests with entertainment excellence into the next 100 years,” said Consolidated in the statement.

Consolidated Theatres still has several locations on Oahu, including at Ward, Mililani, Pearlridge Center, Kahala Mall, Koko Marina Center, and Kapolei.