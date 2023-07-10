Peace Boat sails to Honolulu to promote sustainability

The Peace Boat — a passenger cruise ship with a global mission — arrived at Honolulu Harbor today.

Peace Boat, run by a Japan-based international non-governmental organization, works to promote peace, human rights, and sustainability guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Upon arrival, its 1,400 passengers were invited to sign the “Pledge to Our Keiki” to signal a commitment to a new era of sustainable tourism by agreeing to honor Hawaii’s sacred land, environment, and children.

“The idea behind the pledge is to promote mutual respect between host and visitors in what can often be tourism’s delicate dance: allowing tourists to enjoy a host country but without upsetting the natural environment or its residents,” said a news release. “The pledge is also a campaign that fosters social responsibility and volunteerism among visitors and schools throughout the islands.”

The initiative encourages individuals to engage with nonprofit organizations, and for student leaders to promote “Pledge to Our Keiki” at schools, across the state.

The NGO held a symbolic signing ceremony in collaboration with Kanu Hawaii and the Blue Planet Alliance at Aloha Tower Marketplace, with support from the Hawaii Tourism Authority, Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau, and Hawaii Tourism Japan, among others.

“This collaboration signals a new era of sustainable tourism and shows the power of unity and shared responsibility,” said Blue Planet Alliance founder Henk Rogers in the release. “The ‘Pledge for Our Keiki’ is a catalyst for change and forges a path toward a future where tourism and environmental preservation can peacefully coexist.”

The Peace Boat last visited the port of Honolulu in 2019, according to Emilie McGlone, director of Peace Boat US in New York.

For this voyage, the Peace Boat set out from Yokohama, Japan, and traveled through the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Europe, and Mexico before reaching Honolulu.

Peace Boat has sailed on over 100 voyages and brought more than 60,000 passengers to more than 100 countries. A new initiative to build an Ecoship showcasing green technology and design is underway.

“We are looking forward to working with our partners in Hawaii to create a wave of action for a sustainable world,” said McGlone in the release. “Onboard the ship, we also have young leaders from Hawaii, who joined our ‘Youth for the SDGs’ program, as well as guest speakers and experts in the fields of climate action and sustainability. We hope that each time we visit Honolulu, we can inspire hope and action for the future generations to come.”