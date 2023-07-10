Woman, 50s, rescued from waters off Waikiki

A woman pulled from waters off Waikiki early this afternoon is in critical condition, according to Honolulu Ocean Saftey.

Lifeguards found the woman, believed to be in her 50s, face-down in the water just before 12:30 p.m. about 100 yards from shore near lifeguard tower 2-F, which fronts Queen Kapiolani Beach Park.

After retrieving the woman on a rescue board, lifeguards performed CPR on shore until Emergency Medical Services arrived and took over with advanced life support.

Paramedics continued to treat the woman en route to an emergency room in critical condition.

Ocean Safety said the woman appeared to have been swimming and was alone at the time of the incident.