The view atop the Koko Crater Stairs hike has always been an attraction. The rickety condition of the metal grate platform, the top of a World War II-era radar station, not so much.

Now that’s been replaced at a cost of $426,800. The new viewing platform is a lot smaller, about 71 square feet in area, but it’s hemmed in by a railing, and that feels a lot safer.

The trail, which starts at Koko Head Regional Park, will feel more accessible now — at least to the numbers that can fit in 71 square feet.