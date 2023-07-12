comscore Honolulu police search for suspect in dog’s death | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu police search for suspect in dog’s death

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  Today
Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help to find whoever starved a dog to death by lashing it to a post on the bridge located on Kuwale Street in Waianae and denying it food.

On, July 5, at about 6:45 p.m., a medium-sized brown dog was found dead with a strap tied to its rear leg which was attached to a post on the bridge, according to police.

The dog appears to have been starved to death, police said, and a felony first degree cruelty to animals case, a class “C” felony, has been opened. Anyone convicted of first degree cruelty to animals may serve up to five years in prison.

Anyone with information about who starved this dog to death is asked to please call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous tips about who took the animal’s life may be made online at www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in the death of this dog. Do not approach any suspect, police said.

