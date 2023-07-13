Calvin reaches hurricane strength in East Pacific

Calvin strengthened into a hurricane today in the East Pacific as it maintains a westward trajectory.

Located about 2,555 miles east-southeast of Hilo as of 5 a.m. today, Calvin was packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was heading west at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Weather officials expect Calvin to continue to gain strength over the next day or so with gradual weakening to begin by this weekend.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from Calvin’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles.

Calvin is the third hurricane of the East Pacific season.