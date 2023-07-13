Kauai man arrested, 2 teens hospitalized after weekend hit-and-run

Kauai police have arrested a Kalaheo man following a hit-and-run that sent two teens to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident occurred at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday on Poipu Road fronting the Poipu Beach Athletic Club.

During a preliminary investigation, police said the teen girls, ages 13 and 15, were crossing the road when they were struck by a pickup truck heading eastbound on Poipu Road.

After further review and witness statements, police now say the teens were walking along the shoulder of Poipu Road when they were hit, and that several family members were walking alongside them.

The driver, who has since been identified as Noah Alejandro, 25, of Kalaheo, fled the scene and abandoned his truck in a hotel parking lot. Alejandro turned himself in to the Kauai Police Department shortly after midnight.

Police arrested him for two counts of first-degree negligent injury, accidents involving serious bodily injury, inattention to driving, reckless driving, and drunk driving. He was released pending further investigation.

The teens, said to be visitors, were taken to Wilcox Medical Center, then medevacked to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu for further treatment.

Police said they remain in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact Officers Russell Himongala or Shawn Hanna at 808-241-1847. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300 or via the P3 Tips mobile app.