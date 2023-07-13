comscore Magnitude 4.5 quake strikes off Big Island; no tsunami threat | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Magnitude 4.5 quake strikes off Big Island; no tsunami threat

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:06 pm
    U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY

A preliminary magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck off the coast of the Big Island but does not pose a tsunami threat to the islands.

The quake struck at 11:29 a.m., 56.3 miles north-northeast of Pa‘auilo on the Big Island at a depth of 9.5 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami is expected in a bulletin, but that some areas may have experienced shaking.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

