Magnitude 4.5 quake strikes off Big Island; no tsunami threat

A preliminary magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck off the coast of the Big Island but does not pose a tsunami threat to the islands.
The quake struck at 11:29 a.m., 56.3 miles north-northeast of Pa‘auilo on the Big Island at a depth of 9.5 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami is expected in a bulletin, but that some areas may have experienced shaking.
No serious injuries were immediately reported.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.