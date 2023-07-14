Pedestrian in critical condition after collision near Kahe Power Plant

A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car while crossing Farrington Highway near Kahe Power Plant along the Waianae coast.

Police said at about 12:23 a.m. today, a 23-year-old woman driving westbound in the left lane of Farrington hit the pedestrian as she walked across the highway outside of a marked crosswalk.

The unidentified woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver remained at the scene and did not have injuries from the collision.

Police said speed, drugs, or alcohol do not appear to be factors for the driver at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.