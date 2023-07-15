comscore Wahiawa building fire ruled as accidental | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Wahiawa building fire ruled as accidental

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

The Honolulu Fire Department today classified a Wahiawa building fire that caused $149,000 in damage on Friday as accidental.

At about 1:24 p.m. Friday, HFD received a 911 call for a building fire at 10 Grand View Place and sent six units staffed with 22 personnel. The first unit arrived at the scene eight minutes later to find light smoke emanating from a two-story residence, according to a news release.

Firefighters attacked the fire and brought it under control at 1:41 p.m. then extinguished the blaze at 2:19 p.m. An HFD investigator determined the fire originated from the first-floor bedroom.

The damage was estimated at $139,000 to the property and $10,000 to its contents.

No injuries were reported.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Lionel Messi signs Inter Miami and Major League Soccer

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up