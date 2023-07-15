Wahiawa building fire ruled as accidental

The Honolulu Fire Department today classified a Wahiawa building fire that caused $149,000 in damage on Friday as accidental.

At about 1:24 p.m. Friday, HFD received a 911 call for a building fire at 10 Grand View Place and sent six units staffed with 22 personnel. The first unit arrived at the scene eight minutes later to find light smoke emanating from a two-story residence, according to a news release.

Firefighters attacked the fire and brought it under control at 1:41 p.m. then extinguished the blaze at 2:19 p.m. An HFD investigator determined the fire originated from the first-floor bedroom.

The damage was estimated at $139,000 to the property and $10,000 to its contents.

No injuries were reported.