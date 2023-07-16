comscore Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 29 – June 2, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 29 – June 2, 2023

For The Week Of May 29–June2
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Airport/Mapunapuna    
1355 1355F Moanalualani Pl #9F 5/30/23 $750,000
3215 Ala Ilima St #A208 6/2/23 $499,000
823 Ala Lilikoi St #823 1 5/31/23 $450,000
1121 Ala Napunani St #1101 5/30/23 $380,000
5333 Likini St #2109 5/31/23 $402,000
Ala Moana    
1350 Ala Moana Blvd #1601 5/31/23 $1,300,000
1350 Ala Moana Blvd #1908 5/31/23 $830,000
1350 Ala Moana Blvd #2911 5/31/23 $710,000
1350 Ala Moana Blvd #3103 6/2/23 $850,000
930 Kaheka St #3001 5/31/23 $610,000
747 Amana St #917 5/30/23 $280,000
747 Amana St #1614 5/30/23 $278,888
780 Amana St #204 5/31/23 $477,500
1655 Makaloa St #1510 5/30/23 $350,000
475 Atkinson Dr #1009 6/1/23 $338,000
419 A Atkinson Dr #503 5/31/23 $409,000
1600 Ala Moana Blvd #2110 5/31/23 $610,000
1650 Ala Moana Blvd #1707 5/30/23 $608,000
1388 Ala Moana Blvd #1700 5/31/23 $2,338,000
1617 Kapiolani Blvd #301 6/1/23 $420,000
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-917 N Rd #E3 5/31/23 $450,000
91-1251 Kamaaha Ave #904 5/30/23 $660,000
92-1498 Aliinui Dr #103 5/30/23 $770,000
92-1535 D Aliinui Dr #6D 5/30/23 $998,000
91-289 Hanapouli Cir #5H 5/30/23 $525,000
91-1215 Kaneana St #13H 6/2/23 $500,000
91-235 Puahiohio Way 5/30/23 $840,000
91-1567 Kuhiawaho Pl 6/1/23 $985,000
91-1118 Kaipu St 6/1/23 $1,030,000
91-1063 Kaiko St 6/2/23 $1,450,000
91-6425 Kapolei Pkwy 5/31/23 $895,000
91-1025 Kaiapo St 6/1/23 $1,162,000
91-325 Hoowalea Pl 6/2/23 $920,000
91-1097 Kanela St #T7 5/31/23 $855,000
91-2220 Kaiwawalo St #606 5/30/23 $845,000
91-1054 Kaiapele St 5/30/23 $1,295,000
724 Kakala St #2003 5/30/23 $705,000
91-1337 Kaikohola St #D107 6/1/23 $998,000
91-1160 Kamakana St #610 5/31/23 $775,000
91-1042 Huaulaula Lp 5/30/23 $1,008,650
91-1453 Wahinana Loop 6/2/23 $1,011,170
Hawaii Kai    
520 Lunalilo Home Rd #7207 5/31/23 $829,000
7531 Laielua Pl 5/31/23 $1,365,000
Heeia    
46-055 Meheanu Pl #3454 5/31/23 $840,000
46-051 Konohiki St #3733 5/31/23 $828,000
46-160 Kiowai St #2313 5/31/23 $520,000
46-154 Kiowai St #2511 6/2/23 $510,000
46-270 Kahuhipa St #A107 6/1/23 $430,000
46-263 Kahuhipa St #B210 6/1/23 $510,000
Kahaluu    
47-401 2 Hui Iwa St #6 14 5/31/23 $690,000
47-431 Kamehameha Hwy #1 6/2/23 $1,380,000
47-638 Hui Ulili St 6/2/23 $1,434,000
47-097 Halemanu Pl 6/1/23 $1,560,000
Kahuku    
56-458 Kamehameha Hwy #6 6/1/23 $589,432
56-458 Kamehameha Hwy #11 6/1/23 $960,000
Kailua    
350 Aoloa St #C112 5/31/23 $489,000
333 Aoloa St #409 5/30/23 $560,000
445 Kailua Rd #5110 5/31/23 $1,250,000
1218 Ulupii St 6/1/23 $1,644,000
1258 Ulupalakua St 6/2/23 $1,398,888
880 Akiu Pl 6/1/23 $1,300,000
530 Papalani St 6/1/23 $1,775,888
1302 Maleko St 6/1/23 $1,990,000
502 Keolu Dr 6/1/23 $1,362,000
128 Pokole Way 5/31/23 $3,587,000
Kakaako    
555 S South St #4107 5/30/23 $1,075,000
876 Curtis St #3608 6/2/23 $530,000
415 S St #2001 5/30/23 $840,000
600 Ala Moana Blvd #1306 5/30/23 $962,500
1000 Auahi St #405 6/2/23 $658,000
1133 Waimanu St #508 5/31/23 $510,000
Kaneohe    
44-174 Nanamoana St 6/1/23 $1,515,000
45-089 Waikalua Rd 5/30/23 $856,000
Kapahulu    
3824 Leahi Ave #201 5/30/23 $350,000
3311 Beach Rd 6/1/23 $8,300,000
Liliha    
1212 Nuuanu Ave #2405 6/2/23 $665,000
1629 Waikahalulu Ln #C218 6/2/23 $689,000
2050 Nuuanu Ave #107 5/31/23 $435,000
407 Paui Pl 5/31/23 $700,000
608 N Kuakini St #3 6/1/23 $799,000
Lower Kalihi    
1829 Kahanu St 5/30/23 $1,100,000
1724 N School St 6/1/23 $809,000
1714 Elua St 5/31/23 $1,060,000
1260 Richard Ln #A405 5/31/23 $350,000
Lower Manoa    
1505 Alexander St #706 6/1/23 $429,000
Makaha    
84-710 Kili Dr #916 5/31/23 $230,000
Makakilo, Ewa Beach    
92-1259 Panana St #14 5/31/23 $655,000
92-1050 Okaa St #4 201 6/1/23 $520,000
92-1175 Palahia St #F104 6/2/23 $440,000
92-1200 Palahia St #R203 5/30/23 $520,000
Makiki    
1314 Kalakaua Ave #1506 5/31/23 $490,000
999 Wilder Ave #403 5/30/23 $670,000
1329 Kaihee St #3 5/30/23 $315,000
1309 Wilder Ave #302 6/1/23 $449,000
1700 Makiki St #124 5/30/23 $226,600
1717 Mott-Smith Dr #1907 6/2/23 $500,000
1717 Mott-Smith Dr #2606 6/2/23 $379,000
1117 Clio St 5/30/23 $235,000
Manoa Valley    
2420 Manoa Rd 5/31/23 $1,275,000
3236 Huelani Dr 6/2/23 $2,200,000
Mccully    
500 University Ave #2215 5/31/23 $435,000
727 Lukepane Ave #203 6/2/23 $400,000
Mililani, Waipio    
95-781 Wikao St #A304 5/31/23 $525,000
95-223 Wailawa St 6/2/23 $790,000
95-060 Waikalani Dr #C-202 6/1/23 $620,000
95-227 Waikalani Dr #A502 6/2/23 $445,000
95-227 Waikalani Dr #A1202 6/2/23 $450,000
95-991 Makaunulau St 5/30/23 $970,000
95-1228 Meheu St 5/31/23 $945,000
95-1012 Paemoku Pl 5/30/23 $1,600,000
95-1006 Kahakuhi St 5/31/23 $1,500,000
95-1218 Moea St #42 5/30/23 $1,080,000
Mokuleia    
68-101 Waialua Beach Rd #202 6/1/23 $360,000
68-024 Apuhihi St #W511 6/2/23 $595,000
Nanakuli, Maili    
87-2213 Pakeke St #71 5/31/23 $725,000
87-149 2 Helelua St 5/30/23 $355,000
87-209 1 Helelua St 5/31/23 $320,000
Nuuanu    
1516 Ward Ave #604 5/30/23 $280,000
775 Kinalau Pl #502 5/30/23 $320,000
1946 Pauoa Rd #1946A 5/30/23 $435,000
Palolo Valley, St Louis Heights    
3904 Maunahilu Pl 6/2/23 $1,050,000
4723 Matsonia Dr 5/30/23 $685,000
2334 Jasmine St 6/2/23 $966,500
Pearl City    
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4107A 6/1/23 $330,750
1057 Puu Alani Way 5/31/23 $899,000
1130 Panee St 5/30/23 $900,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-715 F Kaonohi St #26 5/31/23 $555,000
98-501 Koauka Loop #A1807 6/2/23 $620,000
98-288 Kaonohi St #1103 6/2/23 $365,000
98-370 Kaonohi St #392 6/1/23 $728,000
Punaluu    
53-549 Kamehameha Hwy #105 5/31/23 $200,000
53-549 Kamehameha Hwy #117 5/31/23 $130,000
Sand Island Access    
775 McNeill St #220B 5/31/23 $370,000
Sunset Beach, Pupukea    
59-029 Huelo St #59 029 6/1/23 $1,800,000
59-405 Makana Rd 6/1/23 $3,200,000
Tantalus    
2115 Round Top Dr 6/1/23 $1,410,000
Wahiawa    
1600 Wilikina Dr #A304 5/31/23 $335,000
2069 California Ave #18D 5/30/23 $124,900
Waialae, Kahala    
526 Ahina St 6/2/23 $2,825,000
4300 Waialae Ave #A206 6/1/23 $630,000
4300 Waialae Ave #B404 5/30/23 $632,500
971 Koae St 5/30/23 $3,250,000
1794 Halekoa Dr 6/2/23 $1,925,000
2169 Ahaku Pl 6/2/23 $2,210,000
1712 Laukahi St 5/31/23 $2,200,000
Waianae    
86-142 Leihoku St 5/30/23 $665,000
86-926 Pokaihene Pl 6/2/23 $747,000
Waiawa    
96-228 Waiawa Rd #37 6/2/23 $530,000
Waikiki    
223 Saratoga Rd #1415 6/1/23 $1,530,000
1920 Ala Moana Blvd #1009 5/30/23 $105,000
1551 Ala Wai Blvd #1103 6/1/23 $1,020,000
1860 Ala Moana Blvd #1508 5/30/23 $205,000
1850 Ala Moana Blvd #404 6/1/23 $340,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd #2508 6/1/23 $220,500
411 Hobron Ln #3802 5/31/23 $508,000
469 Ena Rd #609 6/1/23 $822,500
469 Ena Rd #2411 5/31/23 $365,000
469 Ena Rd #3304 6/2/23 $688,888
1909 Ala Wai Blvd #205 6/1/23 $260,000
444 Niu St #809 5/30/23 $270,000
419 Keoniana St #Ph2 6/2/23 $710,000
2092 Kuhio Ave #2304 5/30/23 $400,000
2215 Aloha Dr #1002 6/1/23 $627,000
383 Kalaimoku St #1002 5/31/23 $1,550,000
383 Kalaimoku St #2808 6/1/23 $1,970,000
364 Seaside Ave #1409 5/30/23 $300,000
364 Seaside Ave #1603 5/30/23 $550,000
435 Seaside Ave #204 5/31/23 $385,000
445 Seaside Ave #2714 5/30/23 $332,000
445 Seaside Ave #2807 6/1/23 $380,000
445 Seaside Ave #3216 6/2/23 $375,000
445 Seaside Ave #3307 6/2/23 $385,000
445 Seaside Ave #3504 5/31/23 $385,000
2425 Kuhio Ave #607 5/30/23 $387,500
2452 Tusitala St #1607 5/31/23 $415,000
201 Ohua Ave #1009 5/31/23 $650,000
201 Ohua Ave #3013 5/31/23 $210,000
2509 Ala Wai Blvd #902 5/31/23 $165,000
134 Kapahulu Ave #604 5/30/23 $307,927
134 Kapahulu Ave #701 5/30/23 $312,793
2611 Ala Wai Blvd #1706 5/30/23 $410,000
229 Paoakalani Ave #1402 6/2/23 $650,000
229 Paoakalani Ave #2611 6/2/23 $620,000
Waipahu    
94-1251 Hale Halawai Dr #M1A-38 5/31/23 $1,030,675
94-1251 Hale Halawai Dr #M1A-40 5/31/23 $1,070,692
94-203 Paioa Pl #P205 6/1/23 $493,000
94-322 Pupuole St 6/2/23 $1,275,000
94-1340 Kulewa Loop #6A 6/1/23 $532,000
94-1351 Kulewa Lp #17U 6/2/23 $500,000
94-633 Kaiewa St 6/1/23 $875,000
94-416 Kuahui St 6/2/23 $1,000,000
94-1015 Kamiki St 5/30/23 $730,000
94-212 Kupueu Pl 5/30/23 $860,000

 

COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa    
99-1253 Halawa Valley St 5/30/23 $100,000
Lower Manoa    
2005 S Beretania St 5/31/23 $972,000
