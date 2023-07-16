Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 29 – June 2, 2023

|For The Week Of May 29–June2
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|1355 1355F Moanalualani Pl #9F
|5/30/23
|$750,000
|3215 Ala Ilima St #A208
|6/2/23
|$499,000
|823 Ala Lilikoi St #823 1
|5/31/23
|$450,000
|1121 Ala Napunani St #1101
|5/30/23
|$380,000
|5333 Likini St #2109
|5/31/23
|$402,000
|Ala Moana
|1350 Ala Moana Blvd #1601
|5/31/23
|$1,300,000
|1350 Ala Moana Blvd #1908
|5/31/23
|$830,000
|1350 Ala Moana Blvd #2911
|5/31/23
|$710,000
|1350 Ala Moana Blvd #3103
|6/2/23
|$850,000
|930 Kaheka St #3001
|5/31/23
|$610,000
|747 Amana St #917
|5/30/23
|$280,000
|747 Amana St #1614
|5/30/23
|$278,888
|780 Amana St #204
|5/31/23
|$477,500
|1655 Makaloa St #1510
|5/30/23
|$350,000
|475 Atkinson Dr #1009
|6/1/23
|$338,000
|419 A Atkinson Dr #503
|5/31/23
|$409,000
|1600 Ala Moana Blvd #2110
|5/31/23
|$610,000
|1650 Ala Moana Blvd #1707
|5/30/23
|$608,000
|1388 Ala Moana Blvd #1700
|5/31/23
|$2,338,000
|1617 Kapiolani Blvd #301
|6/1/23
|$420,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-917 N Rd #E3
|5/31/23
|$450,000
|91-1251 Kamaaha Ave #904
|5/30/23
|$660,000
|92-1498 Aliinui Dr #103
|5/30/23
|$770,000
|92-1535 D Aliinui Dr #6D
|5/30/23
|$998,000
|91-289 Hanapouli Cir #5H
|5/30/23
|$525,000
|91-1215 Kaneana St #13H
|6/2/23
|$500,000
|91-235 Puahiohio Way
|5/30/23
|$840,000
|91-1567 Kuhiawaho Pl
|6/1/23
|$985,000
|91-1118 Kaipu St
|6/1/23
|$1,030,000
|91-1063 Kaiko St
|6/2/23
|$1,450,000
|91-6425 Kapolei Pkwy
|5/31/23
|$895,000
|91-1025 Kaiapo St
|6/1/23
|$1,162,000
|91-325 Hoowalea Pl
|6/2/23
|$920,000
|91-1097 Kanela St #T7
|5/31/23
|$855,000
|91-2220 Kaiwawalo St #606
|5/30/23
|$845,000
|91-1054 Kaiapele St
|5/30/23
|$1,295,000
|724 Kakala St #2003
|5/30/23
|$705,000
|91-1337 Kaikohola St #D107
|6/1/23
|$998,000
|91-1160 Kamakana St #610
|5/31/23
|$775,000
|91-1042 Huaulaula Lp
|5/30/23
|$1,008,650
|91-1453 Wahinana Loop
|6/2/23
|$1,011,170
|Hawaii Kai
|520 Lunalilo Home Rd #7207
|5/31/23
|$829,000
|7531 Laielua Pl
|5/31/23
|$1,365,000
|Heeia
|46-055 Meheanu Pl #3454
|5/31/23
|$840,000
|46-051 Konohiki St #3733
|5/31/23
|$828,000
|46-160 Kiowai St #2313
|5/31/23
|$520,000
|46-154 Kiowai St #2511
|6/2/23
|$510,000
|46-270 Kahuhipa St #A107
|6/1/23
|$430,000
|46-263 Kahuhipa St #B210
|6/1/23
|$510,000
|Kahaluu
|47-401 2 Hui Iwa St #6 14
|5/31/23
|$690,000
|47-431 Kamehameha Hwy #1
|6/2/23
|$1,380,000
|47-638 Hui Ulili St
|6/2/23
|$1,434,000
|47-097 Halemanu Pl
|6/1/23
|$1,560,000
|Kahuku
|56-458 Kamehameha Hwy #6
|6/1/23
|$589,432
|56-458 Kamehameha Hwy #11
|6/1/23
|$960,000
|Kailua
|350 Aoloa St #C112
|5/31/23
|$489,000
|333 Aoloa St #409
|5/30/23
|$560,000
|445 Kailua Rd #5110
|5/31/23
|$1,250,000
|1218 Ulupii St
|6/1/23
|$1,644,000
|1258 Ulupalakua St
|6/2/23
|$1,398,888
|880 Akiu Pl
|6/1/23
|$1,300,000
|530 Papalani St
|6/1/23
|$1,775,888
|1302 Maleko St
|6/1/23
|$1,990,000
|502 Keolu Dr
|6/1/23
|$1,362,000
|128 Pokole Way
|5/31/23
|$3,587,000
|Kakaako
|555 S South St #4107
|5/30/23
|$1,075,000
|876 Curtis St #3608
|6/2/23
|$530,000
|415 S St #2001
|5/30/23
|$840,000
|600 Ala Moana Blvd #1306
|5/30/23
|$962,500
|1000 Auahi St #405
|6/2/23
|$658,000
|1133 Waimanu St #508
|5/31/23
|$510,000
|Kaneohe
|44-174 Nanamoana St
|6/1/23
|$1,515,000
|45-089 Waikalua Rd
|5/30/23
|$856,000
|Kapahulu
|3824 Leahi Ave #201
|5/30/23
|$350,000
|3311 Beach Rd
|6/1/23
|$8,300,000
|Liliha
|1212 Nuuanu Ave #2405
|6/2/23
|$665,000
|1629 Waikahalulu Ln #C218
|6/2/23
|$689,000
|2050 Nuuanu Ave #107
|5/31/23
|$435,000
|407 Paui Pl
|5/31/23
|$700,000
|608 N Kuakini St #3
|6/1/23
|$799,000
|Lower Kalihi
|1829 Kahanu St
|5/30/23
|$1,100,000
|1724 N School St
|6/1/23
|$809,000
|1714 Elua St
|5/31/23
|$1,060,000
|1260 Richard Ln #A405
|5/31/23
|$350,000
|Lower Manoa
|1505 Alexander St #706
|6/1/23
|$429,000
|Makaha
|84-710 Kili Dr #916
|5/31/23
|$230,000
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92-1259 Panana St #14
|5/31/23
|$655,000
|92-1050 Okaa St #4 201
|6/1/23
|$520,000
|92-1175 Palahia St #F104
|6/2/23
|$440,000
|92-1200 Palahia St #R203
|5/30/23
|$520,000
|Makiki
|1314 Kalakaua Ave #1506
|5/31/23
|$490,000
|999 Wilder Ave #403
|5/30/23
|$670,000
|1329 Kaihee St #3
|5/30/23
|$315,000
|1309 Wilder Ave #302
|6/1/23
|$449,000
|1700 Makiki St #124
|5/30/23
|$226,600
|1717 Mott-Smith Dr #1907
|6/2/23
|$500,000
|1717 Mott-Smith Dr #2606
|6/2/23
|$379,000
|1117 Clio St
|5/30/23
|$235,000
|Manoa Valley
|2420 Manoa Rd
|5/31/23
|$1,275,000
|3236 Huelani Dr
|6/2/23
|$2,200,000
|Mccully
|500 University Ave #2215
|5/31/23
|$435,000
|727 Lukepane Ave #203
|6/2/23
|$400,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95-781 Wikao St #A304
|5/31/23
|$525,000
|95-223 Wailawa St
|6/2/23
|$790,000
|95-060 Waikalani Dr #C-202
|6/1/23
|$620,000
|95-227 Waikalani Dr #A502
|6/2/23
|$445,000
|95-227 Waikalani Dr #A1202
|6/2/23
|$450,000
|95-991 Makaunulau St
|5/30/23
|$970,000
|95-1228 Meheu St
|5/31/23
|$945,000
|95-1012 Paemoku Pl
|5/30/23
|$1,600,000
|95-1006 Kahakuhi St
|5/31/23
|$1,500,000
|95-1218 Moea St #42
|5/30/23
|$1,080,000
|Mokuleia
|68-101 Waialua Beach Rd #202
|6/1/23
|$360,000
|68-024 Apuhihi St #W511
|6/2/23
|$595,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87-2213 Pakeke St #71
|5/31/23
|$725,000
|87-149 2 Helelua St
|5/30/23
|$355,000
|87-209 1 Helelua St
|5/31/23
|$320,000
|Nuuanu
|1516 Ward Ave #604
|5/30/23
|$280,000
|775 Kinalau Pl #502
|5/30/23
|$320,000
|1946 Pauoa Rd #1946A
|5/30/23
|$435,000
|Palolo Valley, St Louis Heights
|3904 Maunahilu Pl
|6/2/23
|$1,050,000
|4723 Matsonia Dr
|5/30/23
|$685,000
|2334 Jasmine St
|6/2/23
|$966,500
|Pearl City
|1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4107A
|6/1/23
|$330,750
|1057 Puu Alani Way
|5/31/23
|$899,000
|1130 Panee St
|5/30/23
|$900,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-715 F Kaonohi St #26
|5/31/23
|$555,000
|98-501 Koauka Loop #A1807
|6/2/23
|$620,000
|98-288 Kaonohi St #1103
|6/2/23
|$365,000
|98-370 Kaonohi St #392
|6/1/23
|$728,000
|Punaluu
|53-549 Kamehameha Hwy #105
|5/31/23
|$200,000
|53-549 Kamehameha Hwy #117
|5/31/23
|$130,000
|Sand Island Access
|775 McNeill St #220B
|5/31/23
|$370,000
|Sunset Beach, Pupukea
|59-029 Huelo St #59 029
|6/1/23
|$1,800,000
|59-405 Makana Rd
|6/1/23
|$3,200,000
|Tantalus
|2115 Round Top Dr
|6/1/23
|$1,410,000
|Wahiawa
|1600 Wilikina Dr #A304
|5/31/23
|$335,000
|2069 California Ave #18D
|5/30/23
|$124,900
|Waialae, Kahala
|526 Ahina St
|6/2/23
|$2,825,000
|4300 Waialae Ave #A206
|6/1/23
|$630,000
|4300 Waialae Ave #B404
|5/30/23
|$632,500
|971 Koae St
|5/30/23
|$3,250,000
|1794 Halekoa Dr
|6/2/23
|$1,925,000
|2169 Ahaku Pl
|6/2/23
|$2,210,000
|1712 Laukahi St
|5/31/23
|$2,200,000
|Waianae
|86-142 Leihoku St
|5/30/23
|$665,000
|86-926 Pokaihene Pl
|6/2/23
|$747,000
|Waiawa
|96-228 Waiawa Rd #37
|6/2/23
|$530,000
|Waikiki
|223 Saratoga Rd #1415
|6/1/23
|$1,530,000
|1920 Ala Moana Blvd #1009
|5/30/23
|$105,000
|1551 Ala Wai Blvd #1103
|6/1/23
|$1,020,000
|1860 Ala Moana Blvd #1508
|5/30/23
|$205,000
|1850 Ala Moana Blvd #404
|6/1/23
|$340,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd #2508
|6/1/23
|$220,500
|411 Hobron Ln #3802
|5/31/23
|$508,000
|469 Ena Rd #609
|6/1/23
|$822,500
|469 Ena Rd #2411
|5/31/23
|$365,000
|469 Ena Rd #3304
|6/2/23
|$688,888
|1909 Ala Wai Blvd #205
|6/1/23
|$260,000
|444 Niu St #809
|5/30/23
|$270,000
|419 Keoniana St #Ph2
|6/2/23
|$710,000
|2092 Kuhio Ave #2304
|5/30/23
|$400,000
|2215 Aloha Dr #1002
|6/1/23
|$627,000
|383 Kalaimoku St #1002
|5/31/23
|$1,550,000
|383 Kalaimoku St #2808
|6/1/23
|$1,970,000
|364 Seaside Ave #1409
|5/30/23
|$300,000
|364 Seaside Ave #1603
|5/30/23
|$550,000
|435 Seaside Ave #204
|5/31/23
|$385,000
|445 Seaside Ave #2714
|5/30/23
|$332,000
|445 Seaside Ave #2807
|6/1/23
|$380,000
|445 Seaside Ave #3216
|6/2/23
|$375,000
|445 Seaside Ave #3307
|6/2/23
|$385,000
|445 Seaside Ave #3504
|5/31/23
|$385,000
|2425 Kuhio Ave #607
|5/30/23
|$387,500
|2452 Tusitala St #1607
|5/31/23
|$415,000
|201 Ohua Ave #1009
|5/31/23
|$650,000
|201 Ohua Ave #3013
|5/31/23
|$210,000
|2509 Ala Wai Blvd #902
|5/31/23
|$165,000
|134 Kapahulu Ave #604
|5/30/23
|$307,927
|134 Kapahulu Ave #701
|5/30/23
|$312,793
|2611 Ala Wai Blvd #1706
|5/30/23
|$410,000
|229 Paoakalani Ave #1402
|6/2/23
|$650,000
|229 Paoakalani Ave #2611
|6/2/23
|$620,000
|Waipahu
|94-1251 Hale Halawai Dr #M1A-38
|5/31/23
|$1,030,675
|94-1251 Hale Halawai Dr #M1A-40
|5/31/23
|$1,070,692
|94-203 Paioa Pl #P205
|6/1/23
|$493,000
|94-322 Pupuole St
|6/2/23
|$1,275,000
|94-1340 Kulewa Loop #6A
|6/1/23
|$532,000
|94-1351 Kulewa Lp #17U
|6/2/23
|$500,000
|94-633 Kaiewa St
|6/1/23
|$875,000
|94-416 Kuahui St
|6/2/23
|$1,000,000
|94-1015 Kamiki St
|5/30/23
|$730,000
|94-212 Kupueu Pl
|5/30/23
|$860,000
COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|99-1253 Halawa Valley St
|5/30/23
|$100,000
|Lower Manoa
|2005 S Beretania St
|5/31/23
|$972,000
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: May 29 – June 2, 2023
