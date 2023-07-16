Las Vegas Advisor: World Series of Poker draws record field

The Main Event of the 54th World Series of Poker is in progress, drawing 10,043 players who put up $10,000 for the entry fee or won their way in through qualifying tournaments.

That’s a 16% increase over last year’s 8,663 entrants and the most ever, surpassing the 8,773 in 2006. The prize pool is more than $100 million, with a record $12.1 million going to first place. Eight of the nine final-table players will get $1 million or more ($900,000 for 9th) and the top 1,507 finishers will be in the money for at least a $15,000 prize.

The new Poker World Champion will be crowned this week.

Shrimp skimp: The Las Vegas 99-cent shrimp cocktail is no more. The last hold-out at the Fremont has sustained a price increase and is now $1.99. Once a Las Vegas bargain staple, the shrimp cocktail has now gone the way of the 99-cent breakfast, the $2 buffet, and the $4.99 prime rib.

Megabucks hits: A local Las Vegan who says he usually plays at the Gold Coast and Orleans thought he’d try his luck at the Cannery, and after feeding a Megabucks machine with two twenties, popped the jackpot for $10,488,726. It was the second Megabucks jackpot this year, the other was hit in April at the Atlantis in Reno.

Vic ticketed: It’s come to light, so to speak, that Vegas Vic, the 70-plus-year-old neon sign that sits atop the former Pioneer Club and has been the symbol of downtown Las Vegas for decades, hasn’t been illuminated for several months. The city has issued a citation for being in violation of the municipal sign code. There’s reportedly been no response from the sign’s owner.

Question: Last week you wrote that Phil Hellmuth Jr. has 17 World Series of Poker bracelets, and three players have 10. Who are they?

Answer: Phil Ivey, Johnny Chan and Doyle Brunson all have 10 bracelets for winning WSOP events. Brunson died in May. Ivey and Chan are still active, but so is Hellmuth, who will be difficult to catch.

