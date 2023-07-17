HPU names new board chair

A former chairperson of the Kamehameha Schools and Island Pacific Academy board of trustees has been named to lead the board at Hawaii Pacific University.

Lance Keawe Wilhelm took over as HPU board chair at the beginning of the month.

Wilhelm, a member of the HPU board of trustees since January 2015, is the president and founder of The Wilhelm Group, a development consultancy and construction management firm. Wilhelm’s positions also include managing principal at Irongate and senior vice president for Hawaii operations at Kiewit Infrastructure West Co.

“We are thrilled and honored to have Lance Wilhelm leading the HPU Board,” said President John Gotanda, “and look forward to his continuing the great momentum that has been built to advance our University’s mission and vision. Given his wealth of experience, Lance will be integral in shaping the future of HPU and its ongoing evolution.”

Wilhelm replaces Richard Hunter, who will continue as a member of the board’s executive committee.

A new member joining the board as of July 1 is Cara Nakamura, who is managing director of the Kamehameha Schools Investment Management Group, the university announced.