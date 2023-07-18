comscore Letter: Population size a factor in number of gun deaths | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Population size a factor in number of gun deaths

In the letter, “Ban on carrying guns won’t stop shootings” (Star-Advertiser, July 15), the writer compared gun deaths for Alabama (1,315) to Illinois (1,995) in 2021 and concluded that since Alabama’s less-restrictive gun-carry laws show fewer deaths than Illinois’ more restrictive gun-carry laws, “a no-carry gun law isn’t the solution.” Read more

