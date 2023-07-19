VIDEO: Gov. Green discusses response to post-tropical cyclone Calvin

Gov. Josh Green held a press conference at the state Capitol today to discuss the state’s coordinated response to Post-Tropical Cyclone Calvin.
Speakers included Major General Kenneth Hara, Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency Administrator James Barros and NOAA Warning Coordination Meteorologist John Bravender.
Watch the video above.
Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
