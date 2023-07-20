Black melon seeds sold in Hawaii recalled due to unlabeled soy, wheat

The state Department of Health has issued a voluntary recall warning for Tim Heung Yuen Black Melon Seeds, distributed to Pacific Supermarket in Waipahu and H Mart in Pearl City, due to undeclared soy and wheat allergens not listed on the product label.

The DOH’s Food and Drug Branch in a news release today said the recall by Richin Trading Inc. is of its 6-ounce and 12-ounce packages of Tim Heung Yuen Black Melon Seeds.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

Both allergens can cause anaphylaxis, which narrows the airways and can block breathing. Anaphylaxis symptoms include swelling or tightness of the throat, a severe drop in blood pressure, increased heart rate, chest pain or tightness, rapid pulse, shock, severe difficulty breathing, trouble swallowing, pale blue skin color or dizziness or fainting.

The DOH said that if a consumer shows signs of anaphylaxis, an epinephrine autoinjector (EpiPen, Auvi-Q, etc.) should be administered immediately and 911 or a local emergency number should be called, as anaphylaxis is a medical emergency that requires immediate care.