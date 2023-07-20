Ex-Hawaii union boss gets 140 months in federal prison

The former business manager of a Hawaii labor union who was convicted of rigging a vote to raise dues and for taking members’ money to pay for his family’s costly lifestyle was sentenced to 140 months in federal prison this morning.

Brian Ahakuelo’s attorney, Caroline M. Elliot, had asked Senior U.S. District Judge Helen Gillmor to sentence her client, a U.S. Army veteran whose father once led the same union, to the 140 months — or 11 years and 8 months — recommended by the U.S. Probation office.

Elliot told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser after the sentencing that Attorneys for Freedom are proud to represent Ahakuelo and, while they didn’t represent him at trial, they will be representing him on appeal and “will be arguing all appellate issues that are in his best interest.”

“Brian has maintained his innocence since this began four years ago. That’s why he chose to go to trial last October, that’s why we will be entering notice of appeal, and that’s why we will continue fighting to clear his name,” said Elliot.

The U.S. Department of Justice asked Gillmor to sentence Ahakuelo, 62, former elected business manager and financial secretary of the Inter­national Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 1260, to serve 14 years in federal prison.

Brian and his wife, Marilyn Ahakuelo, 59, were found guilty Nov. 21 of one count of conspiracy and 42 counts of wire fraud. Brian Ahakuelo was also convicted of 19 counts of money laundering.

Marilyn Ahakuelo was sentenced on March 28 to 70 months in federal prison.

He was elected business manager and financial secretary of Local 1260 in June 2011, reelected in 2014 and served until May 2016, when IBEW placed Local 1260 in an emergency trusteeship.