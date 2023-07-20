Texas man, 63, dies after losing consciousness in Maui waters

A Texas man has died after being pulled unresponsive from the ocean in Wailea Tuesday morning, according to the Maui Police Department.

Police said at about 9:06 a.m. Tuesday, first responders answered a call in the beach area fronting 3550 Wailea Alanui Drive in Wailea regarding an unresponsive male on shore.

The man was reported to have been snorkeling when he lost consciousness and was brought to shore by family and bystanders, who immediately began life-saving measures.

Fire and medical personnel took over life-saving measures after arriving but were unable to revive the man.

Police identified the victim as Wayne Larsen, 63, of Wylie, Texas.

A preliminary investigation reveals no signs of foul play; an autopsy has been scheduled.