comscore More than warm fuzzies, these ducklings patrol paddies | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
News

More than warm fuzzies, these ducklings patrol paddies

  • By Japan News-Yomiuri
  • Today
  • Updated 9:07 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • JAPAN NEWS-YOMIURI Ducklings huddle together at a Tsumura Honten breeding facility in Matsubara, Osaka prefecture.

    JAPAN NEWS-YOMIURI

    Ducklings huddle together at a Tsumura Honten breeding facility in Matsubara, Osaka prefecture.

OSAKA >> For rice farmers, ducklings aren’t all about cuteness, they’re working animals, and shipments of the birds peaked in early June at a breeding facility at Tsumura Honten in Matsubara, Osaka prefecture.

About 1,000 chirping ducklings raised at the company will be released in chemical-free rice paddies to help farmers tackle pests and weeds.

Shipping of the aigamo ducklings — a cross between wild and domestic ducks — started in May. The company sent about 3,000 ducklings to farms across the country through the end of June.

“Orders from younger farmers are increasing,” said a Tsumura Honten worker who raises the ducklings. “I have high hopes for the growth of this type of farming in the future.”

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up