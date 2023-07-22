comscore 3 injured after car drives into Mililani Foodland | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
3 injured after car drives into Mililani Foodland

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:14 pm
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Foodland grocery store in the Mililani Shopping Center was closed after a car drove through its front doors on Saturday, July 22.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Foodland grocery store in the Mililani Shopping Center was closed after a car drove through its front doors on Saturday, July 22.

Three people were injured today when a car smashed through the front entrance of the Foodland grocery store at Mililani Shopping Center.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said it responded to the center’s address at 95-221 Kipapa Drive at about 10:09 a.m. today.

When they arrived, paramedics found a seriously injured 92-year-old woman, as well as an 80-year-old man and 60-year-old woman who suffered minor injuries.

Life-saving treatment was provided to the driver of the vehicle and a person inside the building before both were transported to a nearby hospital. The third injured person refused treatment.

EMS did not specify which of the three individuals was driving the car at the time of the collision.

“It appeared that no one was seriously hurt but one employee, one customer, and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital to be checked for injuries,” a Foodland representative said in a statement. “We are grateful that no other customers in the store were hurt.”

The store was closed following the crash and will remain closed while the damage to the checkout area and the front of the store is assessed.

